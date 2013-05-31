ceos
Do agency groups employ too many CEOs?
Dentsu International had 250 people with CEO title.
CEOs may be more social than you think: Weber Shandwick
GLOBAL – Although not many CEOs are keen on communicating publicly on social media, it seems that half of them are communicating with their employees through company intranets, finds a report by Weber Shandwick (WS).
DATA POINTS: High time for marketers and CEOs to reconcile
The topic of metrics is one that will only continue to grow, and along with it often comes the assertion that marketers are out of touch with business requirements and goals. A recent study by Fournaise, a marketing performance measurement company, finds that although most CEOs believe marketers have lost sight of their core purpose, many chief executives also blame themselves for not being involved enough with the marketing department to demand more than 'feel good' advertising.
CEOs who fail to invest in social CRM are missing out: Ovum
MELBOURNE - Research firm Ovum has found that many CEOs and senior executives fail to see how social media adds value to their overall strategy, potentially causing them to fall behind.
DDB's John Zeigler says CEOs are not managing brands for long-term success
ASIA-PACIFIC - John Zeigler, chairman and CEO of DDB Asia Pacific, spoke at the Tedx event in Melbourne on 17 August, urging CEOs around the world to take a longer-term view of their brands. In this abridged version of the presentation, he asks if it will take a shareholder class action to change their thinking.
CEOs think marketers lack credibility : Fournaise
GLOBAL - 73 per cent of CEOs think marketers "lack business credibility" and are not the business growth generators they should be, according to damning research by the Fournaise Marketing Group.
