Oindrila Roy joins Publicis Worldwide as India MD

Oindrila Roy has been appointed managing director at Publicis Worldwide, India. Roy moves from Essence India, where she was head of strategy.

She will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide, India.

Srivastava said, “Publicis Worldwide is the flagship agency network for the Groupe and India is a very critical market. Finding the right leader for PWW was quite a task. Oindrila is just the right person for the role for many reasons. She is that rare breed who has solid traditional brand management experience along with a keen sense of where the future lies. Oindrila has a rich and varied exposure to creative agencies, media and data, which our wonderful brands and clients can benefit from. Having worked in the Groupe before, she is familiar with the philosophy of ‘power of one’ and the magic it can create for our client partners.”

He added, “The ambition is to make Publicis Worldwide India a powerful creative and strategic offering in the industry and this is another leap towards that. We are looking at the future with great anticipation and excitement.”

Roy said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Groupe that’s on the forefront of path-breaking work and to lead an agency that has been instrumental in creating some of the most iconic brands in the country. I will focus on building a team that delivers on effective solutions for our client's business challenges. This role will add on to the momentum that Paritosh Srivastava and the team have for the agency, which is to be counted among the most powerful creative and strategic outfits in the industry.”

In a career spanning 20 years, she has also worked with JWT, Leo Burnett and Edelweiss.