Advertising Marketing
Staff Writer
23 hours ago

Ogilvy names Sieg Penaverde as Indonesia Group CEO

The announcement comes close to the heels of B. Ramanathan's promotion to a regional role.

Ogilvy names Sieg Penaverde as Indonesia Group CEO

Ogilvy has named Sieg Penaverde as the new group chief executive officer for Indonesia, succeeding previous CEO B. Ramanathan who moves to the Asia CMO regional role

Having held a slew of leadership positions in the Philippines, Mexico, Japan and Indonesia, Penaverde brings a mix of experience and global, regional and local insights. 

Speaking on his new role, he said, “Beyond the amazing talent and expertise across the Ogilvy family, it is the power of borderless creativity and the resilience of our people through the challenges of the pandemic that has inspired us all. We did not allow anything to get in the way of delivering impactful creative work. This strength in numbers gives us the confidence to deliver against the mandate of uncovering growth opportunities for our clients.”

He added, “We also embrace a shared goal doing our part to ensure that we come out of this pandemic with a better normal, not just a new one.”

Meanwhile, Kent Wertime, co-CEO of Ogilvy Asia, commented on the appointment: “I couldn’t be happier that Sieg is taking on the leadership role in Indonesia. During his tenure with the Ogilvy Group in Indonesia–first as head of Bates and more recently with the additional responsibilities across the whole group as group COO–Sieg has proven to be a trusted and worthy leader, and a natural successor as head of the Group. Sieg is supported by a very capable executive leadership team, who are aligned to Ogilvy’s mission to help our clients in Indonesia.” 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

2 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

4 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

5 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024: APAC adtech leaders respond

7 Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024, APAC adtech leaders respond

Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan land global marketing roles at Standard Chartered

8 Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan move to StanChart

Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

9 Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

10 Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

Related Articles

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to Asia CMO role
Advertising
Aug 1, 2022
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to ...

Campaign to rebuild coral reefs in Indonesia wins Industry Craft grand prix
Advertising
Jun 22, 2022
Imogen Watson

Campaign to rebuild coral reefs in Indonesia wins ...

Creative Minds: Fabiola Renetta says period talk should be normalised in Indonesia
Advertising
Jun 2, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Fabiola Renetta says period talk ...

Ogilvy announces Indonesia leadership change
Advertising
Dec 13, 2018
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy announces Indonesia leadership change

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola
Marketing
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola

Following a US$4 billion partnership with WPP, The Coca-Cola Company is streamlining and simplifying its marketing capabilities under the leadership of global CMO Arroyo.

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?
Advertising
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?

SOUNDING BOARD: Loosening Covid restrictions, the return of Rugby Sevens, and an international banker's conference—are these the watershed moments for the revival of #BrandHongKong?

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad
The Work
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad

The tennis legend surprises a young fan five years after a viral press conference moment at the US Open.