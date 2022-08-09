Ogilvy names Sieg Penaverde as Indonesia Group CEO

Ogilvy has named Sieg Penaverde as the new group chief executive officer for Indonesia, succeeding previous CEO B. Ramanathan who moves to the Asia CMO regional role.

Having held a slew of leadership positions in the Philippines, Mexico, Japan and Indonesia, Penaverde brings a mix of experience and global, regional and local insights.

Speaking on his new role, he said, “Beyond the amazing talent and expertise across the Ogilvy family, it is the power of borderless creativity and the resilience of our people through the challenges of the pandemic that has inspired us all. We did not allow anything to get in the way of delivering impactful creative work. This strength in numbers gives us the confidence to deliver against the mandate of uncovering growth opportunities for our clients.”

He added, “We also embrace a shared goal doing our part to ensure that we come out of this pandemic with a better normal, not just a new one.”

Meanwhile, Kent Wertime, co-CEO of Ogilvy Asia, commented on the appointment: “I couldn’t be happier that Sieg is taking on the leadership role in Indonesia. During his tenure with the Ogilvy Group in Indonesia–first as head of Bates and more recently with the additional responsibilities across the whole group as group COO–Sieg has proven to be a trusted and worthy leader, and a natural successor as head of the Group. Sieg is supported by a very capable executive leadership team, who are aligned to Ogilvy’s mission to help our clients in Indonesia.”