Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to Asia CMO role

Ogilvy has appointed B. Ramanathan (Ram) as chief marketing officer for Ogilvy Asia. He most recently served in a dual position as chief executive officer for Ogilvy Indonesia and Bates CHI & Partners Indonesia.

Ramanathan, an agency veteran of 22 years, will be replaced in Indonesia by Sieg Penaverde, who was previously chief operating officer in the market.

“Ram has been a terrific leader for our business in Indonesia," Kent Wertime, chief executive officer for Ogilvy Asia acknowledged. The new Asia CMO has made a significant impact on clients, staff, and the agency's work, in his previous role.

The agency has also promoted Janet Tsai to chief communications officer for Ogilvy Asia. She replaces Greg Carton who has relocated from Hong Kong to Singapore as senior regional business director. Tsai will continue to be VP, marketing & communications for Ogilvy China and global lead for Ogilvy’s outbound practice.

"Her strong expertise and performance in China made her a natural candidate to take the reins of our regional communications as we enter a new exciting growth phase.” Chris Reitermann, chief executive officer for Ogilvy Asia and Greater China, said.

Both leaders will work together to develop and promote Ogilvy’s offerings across five business units. They will also showcase the impact of "borderless creativity" to drive Ogilvy’s clients business growth.