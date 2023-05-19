Ogilvy Group Thailand emerges as APAC leader with six gold pencils in The One Show 2023

Agencies, studios, and brands from 11 countries in APAC won big at 50th anniversary of The One Show 2023 held at New York on May 19.

Ogilvy Group Thailand was a clear regional winner with a total of six Gold Pencils for their work on 'The Innocent Eyes,' done for client Monde Nissin-Volz. Additionally, they picked up another gold for 'Love your Gut' created for Dairy Plus Co. Dutchie.

For APAC Pencil and Merit, the winning work ranged from Greater China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The complete list of gold One Show 2023 Pencil winners from APAC are:

Tsuzuku Tokyo and Dentsu Tokyo, Uedake Tokyo, and Dentsu Craft Tokyo's 'Suntory Tennensui Endless Dawn' aced the Interactive & Mobile Craft, Visual Craft - Visual Effects category.



Dentsu Tokyo 'Beautiful Mutations' and 'Walk, Walk' won in the Design, Posters - Series and Craft - Art Direction categories respectively.



Dentsu Creative Hong Kong's 'Critical Core' shone in the Game to Grow/Critical Core Tabletop RPG Game in Gaming and Use of Gaming as a Tool categories.



Cheil Hong Kong along with Cheil PengTai Beijing won in the Gaming, Mobile Gaming with their work on 'Quest for Dyslexia'.



DDB Mudra Group Mumbai's 'A Silent Frown” for Charlie Chaplin Foundation' came on top in the Design, Editorial - Books segment.



Leo Burnett India Mumbai with Offroad Films Mumbai scored big with their 'The Missing Chapter' film in the Integrated Campaign and Out of Home, Craft - Art Direction categories.



Ogilvy Thailand's 'The Innocent Eyes', 'Contact Lens', 'Left and Right', 'The Battle', 'The Eyes' and 'Love Your Gut' shone in various categories.



TBWA Beijing and Shanghai's well-loved 'BMW: Nothing But Sheer Joy' for BMW aced the Social Media, Social Channel – Multi-Platform categories.



'The Tokyo Toilet' done for The Nippon Foundation won in Design, Spatial Design – Architecture segment.

The full list of all the winners and the Merit holders can be viewed here.