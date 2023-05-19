Advertising Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Ogilvy Group Thailand emerges as APAC leader with six gold pencils in The One Show 2023

A total of 20,166 pieces from 69 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2023.

Ogilvy Group Thailand emerges as APAC leader with six gold pencils in The One Show 2023

Agencies, studios, and brands from 11 countries in APAC won big at 50th anniversary of The One Show 2023 held at New York on May 19.  

Ogilvy Group Thailand was a clear regional winner with a total of six Gold Pencils for their work on 'The Innocent Eyes,' done for client Monde Nissin-Volz. Additionally, they picked up another gold for 'Love your Gut' created for Dairy Plus Co. Dutchie.

For APAC Pencil and Merit, the winning work ranged from Greater China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.   

The complete list of gold One Show 2023 Pencil winners from APAC are:

  • Tsuzuku Tokyo and Dentsu Tokyo, Uedake Tokyo, and Dentsu Craft Tokyo's 'Suntory Tennensui Endless Dawn' aced the Interactive & Mobile Craft, Visual Craft - Visual Effects category.
     
  • Dentsu Tokyo 'Beautiful Mutations' and 'Walk, Walk' won in the Design, Posters - Series and Craft - Art Direction categories respectively.
     
  • Dentsu Creative Hong Kong's 'Critical Core' shone in the Game to Grow/Critical Core Tabletop RPG Game in Gaming and Use of Gaming as a Tool categories.
     
  • Cheil Hong Kong along with Cheil PengTai Beijing won in the Gaming, Mobile Gaming with their work on 'Quest for Dyslexia'.
     
  • DDB Mudra Group Mumbai's 'A Silent Frown” for Charlie Chaplin Foundation' came on top in the Design, Editorial - Books segment.
     
  • Leo Burnett India Mumbai with Offroad Films Mumbai scored big with their 'The Missing Chapter' film in the Integrated Campaign and  Out of Home, Craft - Art Direction categories. 
     
  • Ogilvy Thailand's 'The Innocent Eyes', 'Contact Lens', 'Left and Right', 'The Battle', 'The Eyes' and 'Love Your Gut' shone in various categories. 
     
  • TBWA Beijing and Shanghai's well-loved 'BMW: Nothing But Sheer Joy' for BMW aced the Social Media, Social Channel – Multi-Platform categories. 
     
  •  'The Tokyo Toilet' done for The Nippon Foundation won in Design, Spatial Design – Architecture segment. 

The full list of all the winners and the Merit holders can be viewed here

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

2 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

5 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

6 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

8 Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

What were the most creative and effective ads in 2022 in SEA?

9 What were the most creative and effective ads in 2022 in SEA?

Singapore teen Zoe Gabriel on mastering TikTok stardom

10 Singapore teen Zoe Gabriel on mastering TikTok stardom

Related Articles

The One Show’s ‘Medicine Avenue’ is worth all the drama
Oct 1, 2021
Mariah Cooper

The One Show’s ‘Medicine Avenue’ is worth all the drama

Tech AI won’t kill creativity, but it might kill the planet
2 days ago
Malcolm Poynton

Tech AI won’t kill creativity, but it might kill ...

Ogilvy Hong Kong and Pakistan tie for One Show honours
Jun 15, 2021
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy Hong Kong and Pakistan tie for One Show honours

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI
Apr 18, 2023
Shawn Lim

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian ...

Just Published

Alibaba revenue disappoints, approves independent IPOs
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Alibaba revenue disappoints, approves independent IPOs

Amid underwhelming revenue growth in its full fiscal 2023 results, the group announces major restructuring with a timeline to list its logistics and grocery businesses. A slumping Hang Seng index adds to investor concerns.

Campaign Crash Course: Optimising your ad campaigns with retail data
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Optimising your ad campaigns ...

In this lesson, The Trade Desk provides a five-minute tutorial on how advertisers can make sense of a high-growth and innovative industry like TV.

Could we put the AI genie back in the bottle?
1 day ago
Mike Beukes

Could we put the AI genie back in the bottle?

The creative classes are under attack, but is it too late to do something?

Elevations across Havas Media Group India's leadership team
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Elevations across Havas Media Group India's ...

New roles for Harbir Singh, Manish Sharma, Rohan Chincholi, Roopali Sharma, Sanchita Roy and Saurabh Jain