Advertising Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Nunn Media acquires performance agency Alley

It is the fourth acquisition by Nunn Media and forms part of its strategy to expand its digital capabilities.

Nunn Media acquires performance agency Alley

Australian independent media agency Nunn Media has acquired seven-year-old performance agency Alley.

Alley has offices in both Sydney and Los Angeles and works with digital brands including Youfoodz, Tinder, Reece and Netgear. It has capabilities in search, social, programmatic, ecommerce and digital creative. Alley was founded in 2014 by Nick Lavidge. The Sydney business comprises over 50 team members. Alley recently became a Shopify premium partner.

Nunn Media founder and CEO Mat Nunn said Alley is an "important acquisition for our group giving us leading digital capabilities in the Sydney market, as well as ecommerce and digital creative capabilities at a national level". The acquisition forms part of Nunn Media's three-year growth strategy.

Nunn added that Lavidge is an "outstanding leader and aligned to not just our business strategy but to our culture and values".

Lavidge said: 'Working together with the Nunn team, we clearly saw the synergies between the two agencies that could provide even more value to our existing and future clients. Additionally, we were drawn to their history, culture and clear articulation of their strategy and vision which closely aligned to ours."

Alley is the fourth acquisition by Nunn Media, which since 2013 has also acquired Kruse Media Services, Akamedia, and search and PPC business Innovate Online.

With annual billings of more than AU$330 million (US$242 million), Nunn Media claims to be the largest independent media agency in Australia. Its clients include Bendigo Bank, JB HiFi, Haval,13CABS, American Tourister, Godfreys, Amcal, and Smile Direct Club.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

3 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

4 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

7 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

8 YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

9 Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

10 Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

Related Articles

Glassdoor acquires professional social networking app Fishbowl
Digital
Sep 16, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Glassdoor acquires professional social networking ...

Stagwell merges ForwardPMX and Assembly into media powerhouse
Media
Sep 16, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Stagwell merges ForwardPMX and Assembly into media ...

Tissot organises first AlleyCat cycling fun day in Hong Kong
Marketing
Nov 4, 2013
Benjamin Li

Tissot organises first AlleyCat cycling fun day in ...

Just Published

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans
Advertising
11 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is ...

While employee attrition has always been an industry bugbear, a growing cohort of Covid quitters has pushed companies to rethink the future of work and employment. Although not all are ready to admit there could be a problem afoot.

It’s time adland gave proper support to those going through the menopause
Advertising
12 hours ago
Kate Harris

It’s time adland gave proper support to those going ...

This World Menopause Day, ask those affected in your organisation what they’d most need to support them through one of the most significant life changes they’ll ever experience. You—and they—will reap the rewards.

In Vileda's 'Dancer', mopping the floor never felt so awesome
Advertising
13 hours ago
Ad Nut

In Vileda's 'Dancer', mopping the floor never felt ...

American dancer and influencer Erik Cavanaugh helps Gen Z get excited about cleaning.

John McGarry, cofounder of Mcgarrybowen, passes away
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

John McGarry, cofounder of Mcgarrybowen, passes away

McGarry cut his teeth at Young and Rubicam and went on to co-found one of the hottest advertising agencies of the 2000s. He died last week age 81.