Nunn Media acquires performance agency Alley

Australian independent media agency Nunn Media has acquired seven-year-old performance agency Alley.

Alley has offices in both Sydney and Los Angeles and works with digital brands including Youfoodz, Tinder, Reece and Netgear. It has capabilities in search, social, programmatic, ecommerce and digital creative. Alley was founded in 2014 by Nick Lavidge. The Sydney business comprises over 50 team members. Alley recently became a Shopify premium partner.

Nunn Media founder and CEO Mat Nunn said Alley is an "important acquisition for our group giving us leading digital capabilities in the Sydney market, as well as ecommerce and digital creative capabilities at a national level". The acquisition forms part of Nunn Media's three-year growth strategy.

Nunn added that Lavidge is an "outstanding leader and aligned to not just our business strategy but to our culture and values".

Lavidge said: 'Working together with the Nunn team, we clearly saw the synergies between the two agencies that could provide even more value to our existing and future clients. Additionally, we were drawn to their history, culture and clear articulation of their strategy and vision which closely aligned to ours."

Alley is the fourth acquisition by Nunn Media, which since 2013 has also acquired Kruse Media Services, Akamedia, and search and PPC business Innovate Online.

With annual billings of more than AU$330 million (US$242 million), Nunn Media claims to be the largest independent media agency in Australia. Its clients include Bendigo Bank, JB HiFi, Haval,13CABS, American Tourister, Godfreys, Amcal, and Smile Direct Club.