mergers acquisitions

1 day ago
Glassdoor acquires professional social networking app Fishbowl
The integration comes as more than two-thirds of employees said they wish they were able to learn more about the team they would be working with when deciding to accept a job.
1 day ago
Stagwell merges ForwardPMX and Assembly into media powerhouse
The combination brings together 1,500 global employees and complementary skill sets.
