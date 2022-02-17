Digital Media News
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Spotify acquires Podsights and Chartable to boost podcast measurement capabilities

The tools will enhance Spotify’s ability to provide advertisers and publishers with audience insight and attribution.

(Unsplash)
(Unsplash)

Spotify has acquired advertising measurement and analytics platforms Podsights and Chartable to improve podcast ad measurement on its platform. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Podsight’s 40 full-time employees will join Spotify as its own team while Chartable’s 11 employees join Spotify’s business and tech teams. 

Podsights will enhance Spotify’s ad measurement capabilities by allowing advertisers to better measure and scale their campaigns. And Chartable will give podcast publishers deeper insight into their audiences through more advanced attribution. 

According to a blog post, Spotify plans to extend both solutions to include the full scope of its platform, including audio ads within music, video ads and display ads. 

The acquisitions come as Spotify continues to enhance Megaphone, the other podcast ad platform it bought in 2020. Spotify recently built on Megaphone with the acquisition of Whooshkaa, a broadcast-to-podcast technology that it integrated into the platform. 

Spotify now plans to integrate Chartable’s capabilities to Megaphone’s suite of tools as well. 

“We believe we’re still in the early chapters of digital audio and the opportunity for advertising in this space remains significant,” said Dawn Ostroff, chief content and advertising business officer at Spotify in an email. “Our acquisitions of podcast technology players Podsights and Chartable are important steps in our pursuit of taking digital audio to the next level, underscoring the powerful impact it delivers for advertisers and publishers, respectively.”

The deals come as Spotify’s ad business and podcasting ambitions continue to grow. 

In 2021, Spotify’s ad revenues surpassed €1 billion in and achieved a record 15% of total revenues in Q4. Spotify also grew the number of publishers in the Spotify Audience Network by more than 50% since its launch in April 2021, expanding ad supply. 

But not all of Spotify’s podcasting moves have been celebrated. 

Recently, the company has faced significant backlash for continuing to allow Joe Rogan to publish podcasts on the platform. The former UFC fighter has come under fire for spreading Covid misinformation as well as saying racial slurs on his podcast. Spotify has stood by Rogan with the stance of protecting freedom of speech. However, the controversy has prompted artists such as Neil Young to request their music be removed from the platform. 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

1 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

2 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

3 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Move and win roundup: Week of February 7, 2022

4 Move and win roundup: Week of February 7, 2022

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

5 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

6 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

8 MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

10 Google to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

Related Articles

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts
Media
Aug 8, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement ...

'We love Neil': Apple Music courts Spotify users amid Joe Rogan misinformation row
Media
Jan 30, 2022
Imogen Watson

'We love Neil': Apple Music courts Spotify users ...

Spotify rolls out clickable in-app podcast ads at CES
Advertising
Jan 7, 2022
Mariah Cooper

Spotify rolls out clickable in-app podcast ads at CES

WarnerMedia brings on Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp as measurement partners
Media
Jan 6, 2022
Sabrina Sanchez

WarnerMedia brings on Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp ...

Just Published

How to write clearer, more concise marketing briefs
Marketing
22 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How to write clearer, more concise marketing briefs

MARKETING WORKS: Most marketing briefs not only lack both a clear plan of attack and a strategic direction but also are riddled with jargon, contend the founders of BetterBriefs.

Challenging ‘deadly beliefs’ in a positive way wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition
Digital
22 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Challenging ‘deadly beliefs’ in a positive way wins ...

A creative duo from Mindshare in Bangladesh won gold in the 2022 Young Spikes integrated competition with a proposal to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

PROI opens free 24/7 client crisis hotline
PR
22 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

PROI opens free 24/7 client crisis hotline

A free consultation service for those who are targeted in misinformation and fake news.

Five steps for brands to rethink customer loyalty
Marketing
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Five steps for brands to rethink customer loyalty

Despite an existential crisis for the field, a report from Ogilvy suggests key ways for brands to rethink their efforts in this field.