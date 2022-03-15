Digital Marketing News
Natasha Bach
1 day ago

Brandwatch to acquire influencer marketing platform Paladin

Brandwatch will add end-to-end influencer marketing functionality to its social suite.

Brandwatch to acquire influencer marketing platform Paladin

Digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch is expanding its offerings via the acquisition of Paladin.

Via the deal for Paladin, an influencer marketing platform, Brandwatch will add end-to-end influencer marketing functionality to its social suite, giving users access to a platform for influencer activations in addition to social media management and audience insights. 

Paladin is a software-as-a-service platform that offers users access to influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting for leading social platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Twitch. 

Within the platform, users can manage influencer relationships, execute social campaigns, visualize data and automate payment, helping brands and agencies create better influencer marketing campaigns. 

The deal is expected to close in Q1. This is the first major acquisition for Brandwatch since it was acquired by Cision last year.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

1 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Singtel names new creative lead agency

3 Singtel names new creative lead agency

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

4 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

5 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

6 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

7 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

9 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

10 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

Related Articles

Why disturbing disclosure trends could ruin influencer marketing
Marketing
Nov 5, 2021
Danielle Wiley

Why disturbing disclosure trends could ruin ...

Influencer marketing shifts gear to home-based verticals, product marketing and Twitter
Digital
Sep 29, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Influencer marketing shifts gear to home-based ...

India's ASCI influencer marketing guidelines: The industry responds
Marketing
Jul 14, 2021

India's ASCI influencer marketing guidelines: The ...

Master influencer marketing with key measurements
Digital
May 31, 2021
Sophie Crowther

Master influencer marketing with key measurements

Just Published

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world
Digital
5 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

The bank's first foray into the metaverse includes a virtual sports stadium, building on its legacy of sports partnerships.

Ketchum sheds owned operations in Russia
Marketing
5 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Ketchum sheds owned operations in Russia

The Omnicom Group agency’s Moscow office will no longer be part of the Ketchum-owned network.

From platform power to people power? Navigating Web3 hype at SXSW
Advertising
5 hours ago
Hannah Matthews

From platform power to people power? Navigating ...

Being back at SXSW after a three-year Covid-19 hiatus is a joy, and we should be proud of marketing industry representation.

Dentsu to exit Russia operation and transfer ownership to local JV partner
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ida Axling

Dentsu to exit Russia operation and transfer ...

Japanese-owned group has 1,500 employees in Russia.