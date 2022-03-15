Brandwatch to acquire influencer marketing platform Paladin

Digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch is expanding its offerings via the acquisition of Paladin.

Via the deal for Paladin, an influencer marketing platform, Brandwatch will add end-to-end influencer marketing functionality to its social suite, giving users access to a platform for influencer activations in addition to social media management and audience insights.

Paladin is a software-as-a-service platform that offers users access to influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting for leading social platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Twitch.

Within the platform, users can manage influencer relationships, execute social campaigns, visualize data and automate payment, helping brands and agencies create better influencer marketing campaigns.

The deal is expected to close in Q1. This is the first major acquisition for Brandwatch since it was acquired by Cision last year.