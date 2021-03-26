Marketing PR News
Surekha Ragavan Minnie Wang
8 hours ago

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

A great many brands find themselves facing consumer ire and losing their celebrity endorsers in China as a boycott that began with H&M continues to spiral.

H&M logo covered at a closed store on March 25 in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (VCG via Getty Images)
H&M logo covered at a closed store on March 25 in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (VCG via Getty Images)

Update, March 26:

In the last 24 hours, many brands have found themselves in the same boat as H&M: at odds with public sentiment in China stemming from their participation in the industry body BCI (Better Cotton Initiative), which has been vocal about labour practices in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR). 

A sampling of the latest events:

  • More than 40 Chinese celebrities have signaled that they are ending their contracts with brands including H&M, Adidas, Nike, Uniqlo, Converse, CK, Puma, New Balance, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste and Burberry.
  • FILA China declared that it would exit BCI and, in a statement on Weibo, stated that it is using cotton sourced from China, including Xinjiang.
  • Chinese brand Anta, which announced its exit from BCI yesterday (as reported in our original story below) has seen its stock continue to rise, along with that of China-based sportswear brand Li Ning.
  • Honor of Kings, China’s No.1 multiplayer online battle game, developed by Tencent, ended a partnership with Burberry.

China's Ministry of Commerce weighed in via an official statement Thursday, saying, “China firmly opposes any sanction imposed on individuals or entities based on the pretext of so-called human rights issues in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, and companies involved should avoid politicizing business issues.” 

Wang Yibo (left) and Seven Tan (Tan Songyun, right) cut ties with Nike by sharing images reading "I support Xinjiang cotton".
 

Original article published March 25, under the headline 'H&M boycott in China intensifies over Xinjiang supply issue':

A nationwide boycott of H&M goods is underway in China as social-media users condemn the brand and its products abruptly disappear from major ecommerce platforms.

Yesterday, PRWeek reported that Chinese users on social media were calling for a boycott of H&M goods. The backlash follows an eight-month-old statement produced by the fast-fashion giant. That statement addressed accusations of forced labour and discrimination of ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

"We strictly prohibit any type of forced labour in our supply chain, regardless of the country or region," the statement said. "If we discover and verify a case of forced labour at a supplier we work with, we will take immediate action and, as an ultimate consequence, look to terminate the business relationship."

The statement surfaced on social media yesterday and sparked an online storm of opinions. Comments on Weibo included "get out of Chinese market", "the company's clothes sucks, and I will no longer buy", and "I heard that you are boycotting Chinese cotton, then I will boycott your products".

Chinese actor Huang Xuan has also terminated his relationship with the brand, according to reports. On his Weibo account, he posted a statement that said he was "firmly opposed to any attempt to discredit the country". Those calling for a boycott claim that international sanctions against China are unjustified and based on "biased reports in foreign media and from international human rights campaigners".

In a major move, H&M products also appeared to have been removed overnight from major Chinese e-commerce platforms including Tmall, JD, Taobao and Pinduoduo.

A search for H&M products on Tmall this morning produces zero results.


H&M's statement was a response to a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which accused the brand of using cotton from Xinjiang cotton yarn maker Huafu Fashion. Last year, H&M said its suppliers have stopped new cotton purchases from Xinjiang because of the Better Cotton Initiative's decision to discontinue licensing cotton from the region.

"In addition, we have conducted an inquiry at all the garment manufacturing factories we work with in China aiming to ensure that they are not employing workers from XUAR through what is reported on as labour transfer programmes or employment schemes where forced labour is an increased risk," the brand said in its statement.

China is H&M's fourth largest market globally with 505 owned physical stores. 

Nike and Uniqlo next?

Nike, which last year gained US$6.7 billion in revenue from Greater China, is also getting pushback on a recent statement it made confirming its dissociation with textiles spun from Xinjiang.

The brand acknowledged that it has been conducting due diligence with regards to suppliers in China and addressed potential forced labour risks related to the employment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in XUAR.

The statement also claimed that Nike had not lobbied against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. This is in contrary to reports last year that Nike was among a number of large MNCs that were lobbying against the act, which would effectively ban imported goods associated with labour from Xinjiang. Last year, human rights groups and reports cited several brands including Nike, Coca-Cola, Adidas, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger as companies suspected to be linked to forced labour in XUAR. Campaign Asia-Pacific has reached out to Nike China for comment.

Both Nike and H&M are members of the aforementioned Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a non-profit governance group that promotes better standards in cotton farming and practices. BCI has been vocal against labour practices in XUAR, and plays a role in holding retail brands accountable for their supply chains.

Uniqlo, Adidas, Gap, and Levi Strauss are also among the fashion retail brands that have signed onto the BCI principles and criteria. On Weibo, H&M, Nike and Uniqlo dominated the top three trending topics this morning (see screenshot below).


State-owned media Global Times reported that Chinese sportswear maker Anta Sports will be quitting BCI and will continue to use cotton produced from XUAR. On that news, Akta's stock has risen more than 7% on the Hong Kong exchange this morning. BCI has 2,100 members worldwide, approximately 500 of which are from China.

It’s also worth noting that the flurry of boycotts comes just a week after the US, EU, UK and Canada imposed sanctions against a number of Chinese officials over suspected human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week: “Amid growing international condemnation, the PRC continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.”

More updates to follow.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

3 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

4 Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

5 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

6 After dismantling its regional structure, how committed is Havas to APAC?

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

7 Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

8 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Related Articles

Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but competition is hot
Stories
Jun 11, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Amazon remains Asia's top online retailer but ...

3 reasons to expand your retail footprint in China right now
Marketing
Feb 3, 2021
Adina-Laura Achim

3 reasons to expand your retail footprint in China ...

Is China becoming the world’s testbed for new retail?
Digital
Oct 13, 2020
Avery Booker

Is China becoming the world’s testbed for new retail?

Alibaba invests $3.6 billion to take control of Sun Art Retail
Marketing
Oct 19, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Alibaba invests $3.6 billion to take control of Sun ...

Just Published

Crash Course: What is supply path optimisation?
Advertising
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: What is supply path optimisation?

Supply path optimisation promises to fix programmatic's transparency issues, as well as reduce the adtech tax and protect against fraud. It's a promising development that is gaining traction in Asia-Pacific, but how does it work?

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites
Data
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Shopee runs away with the race for most 2020 visitors, according to a report from iPrice, SimilarWeb and Appsflyer.

Gallery shows non-commercial work of commercial makers
News
7 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Gallery shows non-commercial work of commercial makers

INSPIRATION STATION: A group of agency leaders in the Philippines have created Artists of Advertising, an online gallery dedicated to artwork by industry practitioners.

As the pandemic bit, Iris sought supporting pillars
Advertising
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

As the pandemic bit, Iris sought supporting pillars

AGENCY REPORT CARD: As a small agency in a consolidating market, Iris already has the odds stacked against it. With top management flux and several business losses, can Iris keep its focus and thrive despite its lack of heft?