Advertising Digital Media News
Charlotte Rawlings
1 day ago

MSQ records 57% revenue boost in full year results

The independent marketing group reached a total revenue growth of $104 million.

MSQ records 57% revenue boost in full year results

MSQ, owner of Elmwood, Walk-In Media and Freemavens, has released its results for the 2022 financial year, revealing 57% total revenue growth to $104 million.

The results also reveal the creative and technology network's EBITDA has risen by 51% to $13 million for the full financial year ending 28 February 2022.

In its 10th year, MSQ now owns 10 agencies and was previously in talks to buy Engine (now House 337) before the creative agency was snapped up by Next 15 in March.

In October 2021 it acquired the creative production studio Brave Spark, and two months later it also bought design agency Elmwood, which then merged with Holmes & Marchant to create a new global design entity.

During its full-year period, the group secured a number of new global clients including CFA Institute, AXA Investment Managers and Visit Britain.

In addition, new business wins included Lego, Juniper Networks, Deloitte, Schroders, Johnson & Johnson and Guide Dogs.

The group was appointed to Shell’s global agency roster following a six-month competitive pitch in June, which pushed MSQ into the Europe rankings for the first time claiming the 17th spot in August, as the global Shell account was worth $30 million.

MSQ claims this new business performance has “maintained momentum” during the first half of its 2023 financial year, with further key wins in North America, UK and Asia.

To add to the network’s offering, MSQ has also launched MSQ Global Studios to help produce creative content for brands, and MSQ Data, which involves 60 specialists dedicated to providing brands with data, insight and martech capabilities.

MSQ has also grown overseas, opening its media agency Walk-In Media in New York and its research and insights agency Freemavens in China.

The network has welcomed ex-Leo Burnett creative director Lisa Leone as the group’s first chief creative officer in North America, and Andy Edmonds has been appointed as general manager of MSQ Studios in Asia.

“The past few years have been hugely successful for MSQ and our latest results are testament to the talent we have across the group and the client-centric joined-up model we have in place,” Peter Reid, MSQ’s global chief executive, explained.

“Our record new business performance continues, client sentiment remains strong and, with 70% of our top 20 clients now working with more than one part of MSQ, it makes me really optimistic for the future.”

Reid said that he was proud of the network’s growth and the “ever-increasing quality” of its work.

MSQ became a carbon negative business in 2020 and appointed its first chief sustainability officer, James Cannings, in 2021.

The group claims it has invested in a number of initiatives to reach an initial goal of cutting emissions per head by a further 50% by 2024, including signing up to The Million Tree Pledge and implementing a staff renewable energy scheme.

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

1 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

2 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

3 Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

4 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed as Dentsu moves to one global operation

5 ‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

6 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

7 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

8 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

9 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

MSQ acquires design agency Elmwood to deliver multi-platform experience
Marketing
Dec 1, 2021
Shauna Lewis

MSQ acquires design agency Elmwood to deliver ...

MSQ appointed to Shell global roster
Media
Jun 13, 2022
Charlotte Rawlings

MSQ appointed to Shell global roster

MSQ grows revenue 35% after strong digital and earned media performance
Advertising
Nov 11, 2021
Nicola Merrifield

MSQ grows revenue 35% after strong digital and ...

MSQ wins contract to be VisitBritain's global creative agency
Advertising
Aug 27, 2021
Sara Nelson

MSQ wins contract to be VisitBritain's global ...

Just Published

Jeff Bridges leads AstraZeneca's 'Up the Antibodies' push
Advertising
6 hours ago
John Newton

Jeff Bridges leads AstraZeneca's 'Up the Antibodies'...

Bridges opens up about his COVID and cancer experiences, alongside Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani.

Apollo Tyres rides the roads unknown
Advertising
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Apollo Tyres rides the roads unknown

Watch the film conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson here

British public calls out brands for insincere tributes to the Queen
Marketing
1 day ago
Charlotte Rawlings

British public calls out brands for insincere ...

A new YouGov survey found that the majority of Britons feel brand messages for the Queen were PR-driven.

The Trust Project and Microsoft team up to fight fake news
Media
1 day ago
Brandon Doerrer

The Trust Project and Microsoft team up to fight ...

A news literacy campaign from the global network of media organizations teaches people how to spot misinformation using Microsoft’s platforms.