Marketing News
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

MSQ acquires design agency Elmwood to deliver multi-platform experience

The design agency will merge with MSQ's existing brand design agency, Holmes & Marchant, creating a new entity under the Elmwood name.

MSQ acquires design agency Elmwood to deliver multi-platform experience

MSQ has acquired Elmwood and will merge it with its own design agency, Holmes & Marchant.

The merger will see Elmwood's 100 staff brought over to the newly combined organisation, with no job losses.

MSQ said the merged entity would allow it to deliver more comprehensive branded experiences across different media platforms. The fusion of the two agencies will also allow broader access to marketing group MSQ’s broader capability set.

Operating globally under Elmwood’s brand, Paul Galesloot will be chief executive officer of the enlarged agency and report into global CEO of MSQ, Peter Reid.

Elmwood will build on skills in consumer, global healthcare, and corporate design, having worked with clients such as GSK, Heineken, and Mars. 

Meanwhile, Holmes & Marchant will build on customer and corporate design skills, as well as digital capabilities, with clients such as Walmart, Kimberly Clark, and Unilever.

Both agencies operate globally, and Elmwood will build on its London and New York bases, with Holmes & Marchant focused on Singapore and Shanghai.

Galeshoot said: “The demand for content is outpacing supply. Brands truly need to stand out in a crowded marketplace. By combining forces, we’ve created a new agency model to help companies meet this demand and ensure their branded experiences are consistent and strategic across all channels. 

“We have a solid platform of existing clients to further build this proposition and capitalise on cross-pollination opportunities for Elmwood and more broadly for MSQ.”

Reid added: “Many global design agencies have strengths in particular geographies but not truly globally. The same has been true in the past of both Holmes &amp; Marchant and Elmwood. What this acquisition does is bring together a marriage of equals to create a global design powerhouse.”

MSQ was supported in the deal by private equity owner LDC.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

2 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

3 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

4 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

5 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

8 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

9 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

10 Why the metaverse could be the next biggest opportunity for businesses in Asia

Related Articles

MSQ grows revenue 35% after strong digital and earned media performance
Advertising
Nov 11, 2021
Nicola Merrifield

MSQ grows revenue 35% after strong digital and ...

MSQ wins contract to be VisitBritain's global creative agency
Advertising
Aug 27, 2021
Sara Nelson

MSQ wins contract to be VisitBritain's global ...

Design consultancy Elmwood seeks acquisitions to boost expansion in Asia
Marketing
Sep 30, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Design consultancy Elmwood seeks acquisitions to ...

VIDEO: Brands in post recession should enjoy the ride, says Jonathan Sands
Marketing
Aug 11, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

VIDEO: Brands in post recession should enjoy the ...

Just Published

2021 adspend growth to hit four-decade high: Warc forecast
Advertising
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

2021 adspend growth to hit four-decade high: Warc ...

Global advertising market to see record growth of 23.8% to $771 billion this year and hit $1 trillion in 2025.

5 questions for Lush brand director Wendy Kubota after the brand ditched social media
Digital
6 hours ago
Diana Bradley

5 questions for Lush brand director Wendy Kubota ...

Some call it a publicity stunt, but Lush says it is putting ‘people over profit’ in quitting social media.

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B excellence
Advertising
6 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Cannes Lions launches new award for creative B2B ...

Other changes include a broadening of the commerce prizes and a stronger emphasis on creative in the media awards.

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names
Advertising
6 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Did you know the Ikea loo brush is named after a beautiful lake?