Search
elmwood
1 day ago
MSQ acquires design agency Elmwood to deliver multi-platform experience
The design agency will merge with MSQ's existing brand design agency, Holmes & Marchant, creating a new entity under the Elmwood name.
Sep 30, 2013
Design consultancy Elmwood seeks acquisitions to boost expansion in Asia
SINGAPORE - Elmwood, a UK-headquartered brand design consultancy, is eyeing potential acquisitions in Asia as it seeks to boost its presence in the region.
Aug 11, 2010
VIDEO: Brands in post recession should enjoy the ride, says Jonathan Sands
SINGAPORE - Jonathan Sands, chairman of Elmwood, advises businesses to just go ahead and enjoy the ride and appear confident during the post recession period.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins