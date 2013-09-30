elmwood

MSQ acquires design agency Elmwood to deliver multi-platform experience
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

The design agency will merge with MSQ's existing brand design agency, Holmes & Marchant, creating a new entity under the Elmwood name.

Design consultancy Elmwood seeks acquisitions to boost expansion in Asia
Sep 30, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Design consultancy Elmwood seeks acquisitions to boost expansion in Asia

SINGAPORE - Elmwood, a UK-headquartered brand design consultancy, is eyeing potential acquisitions in Asia as it seeks to boost its presence in the region.

VIDEO: Brands in post recession should enjoy the ride, says Jonathan Sands
Aug 11, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

VIDEO: Brands in post recession should enjoy the ride, says Jonathan Sands

SINGAPORE - Jonathan Sands, chairman of Elmwood, advises businesses to just go ahead and enjoy the ride and appear confident during the post recession period.

