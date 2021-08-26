Advertising News
Sara Nelson
1 day ago

MSQ wins contract to be VisitBritain's global creative agency

The account will be run out of MSQ’s London office, with support from MSQ global hubs in Asia and North America.

VisitBritain: 'Escape the everyday' campaign ran earlier this year
VisitBritain: 'Escape the everyday' campaign ran earlier this year

VisitBritain, the national tourism agency, has appointed MSQ to handle its global integrated brand activity following a competitive pitch. 

MSQ will work under the refreshed GREAT campaign guidelines to develop all digital activity, including film and integrated brand campaigns, to position Britain internationally as the visitor destination of choice for 2022 and beyond.

The account, a new brief with no previous incumbent, will be run out of MSQ’s new London office in Covent Garden, with support from MSQ global hubs in Asia and North America. MBAstack, MSQ’s customer acquisition and engagement agency, will lead the account.

MSQ’s first work will launch early 2022, in what is set to be a landmark year of events for Britain, with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Festival UK all taking place.

Kate Howe, executive director at MSQ said: “We’re thrilled to be working with VisitBritain on such an important campaign. There has never been a more critical time to support Britain’s vital tourism sector as it bounces back following the impact of the pandemic. We’re excited for our joined-up team to get cracking to support VisitBritain in unlocking key insights and developing powerful new campaigns to do just that.”

Clare Mullin, marketing director, VisitBritain, said: “We were really impressed with MSQ’s multi-disciplinary offer and their strategic and creative thinking. Their international hub approach will allow us to reach key markets in a more efficient way, allowing us to celebrate Britain as one of the world’s very best tourist destinations.”

Pre-pandemic, UK tourism welcomed about 25 million visits each year from the EU, with visitors spending £10.7bn, according to figures from VisitBritain. 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

2 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

4 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

5 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

6 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

8 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea

10 Mayoreo? Oreo and Heinz 'intrigued' by the idea

Related Articles

Have a better name for Beefeater? VisitBritain asks Chinese to name UK attractions
Advertising
Dec 5, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Have a better name for Beefeater? VisitBritain asks ...

Harrods lures Chinese tourists with Christmas Treasure Hunt on Weibo
Digital
Dec 10, 2013
Benjamin Li

Harrods lures Chinese tourists with Christmas ...

VisitBritain selects Ogilvy, Iris and ZenithOptimedia
News
Sep 29, 2008
Kenny Lim

VisitBritain selects Ogilvy, Iris and ZenithOptimedia

VisitBritain searches for regional advertising agencies
News
Jun 23, 2008

VisitBritain searches for regional advertising ...

Just Published

Forbes to go public with help from Asian investors
Media
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Forbes to go public with help from Asian investors

The deal to finance digital transformation and premiumisation is the latest in a string of recent global media mergers involving special-purpose acquisition companies.

MullenLowe Treyna acquires UX/UI firm Quiddity
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

MullenLowe Treyna acquires UX/UI firm Quiddity

The business, which will rebrand as Qairos, adds UX/UI expertise to MullenLowe Treyna, which has also added PR and digital-communications capabilities recently.

Subway cuts into other brands’ ads to promote menu refresh
Advertising
15 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Subway cuts into other brands’ ads to promote menu ...

In a clever US campaign, the brand appears to run out of time to explain everything in its own ad slot, so it also takes some time in the next ad—one by a real advertiser.

Tech companies form a consortium for brand safety in the metaverse
Advertising
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Tech companies form a consortium for brand safety ...

The Oasis Consortium aims to achieve online safety and ethical branding for users and advertisers.