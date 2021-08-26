MSQ wins contract to be VisitBritain's global creative agency

VisitBritain, the national tourism agency, has appointed MSQ to handle its global integrated brand activity following a competitive pitch.

MSQ will work under the refreshed GREAT campaign guidelines to develop all digital activity, including film and integrated brand campaigns, to position Britain internationally as the visitor destination of choice for 2022 and beyond.

The account, a new brief with no previous incumbent, will be run out of MSQ’s new London office in Covent Garden, with support from MSQ global hubs in Asia and North America. MBAstack, MSQ’s customer acquisition and engagement agency, will lead the account.

MSQ’s first work will launch early 2022, in what is set to be a landmark year of events for Britain, with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Festival UK all taking place.

Kate Howe, executive director at MSQ said: “We’re thrilled to be working with VisitBritain on such an important campaign. There has never been a more critical time to support Britain’s vital tourism sector as it bounces back following the impact of the pandemic. We’re excited for our joined-up team to get cracking to support VisitBritain in unlocking key insights and developing powerful new campaigns to do just that.”

Clare Mullin, marketing director, VisitBritain, said: “We were really impressed with MSQ’s multi-disciplinary offer and their strategic and creative thinking. Their international hub approach will allow us to reach key markets in a more efficient way, allowing us to celebrate Britain as one of the world’s very best tourist destinations.”

Pre-pandemic, UK tourism welcomed about 25 million visits each year from the EU, with visitors spending £10.7bn, according to figures from VisitBritain.