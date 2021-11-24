Advertising News
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

MRM, McCann Worldgroup launch business consultancy for top clients

T-Shaped will help the IPG agencies’ clients achieve growth through digital business transformation.

MRM global CEO Kate MacNevin.
MRM global CEO Kate MacNevin.

As clients ask their agencies to solve more upstream business challenges, MRM and parent company McCann Worldgroup want to deliver solutions.

On Tuesday, MRM launched T-Shaped, a business transformation consultancy that will support the direct marketing agency’s clients as well as McCann Worldgroup’s top global 25 accounts.

The group, led by MRM global chief technology officer Jayna Kothary, is a cross-discipline team of senior leaders that will help clients grow more meaningful relationships with their customers by stitching together cross-discipline solutions.

In addition to Kothary, who started her career in management consulting, the new Interpublic Group venture has drawn talent from across its holding company competitors.

The team includes Dr. Simon Gill, formerly chief experience officer at Dentsu’s Isobar; Dr. Annie Hou, a data science PhD with expertise in behavioral science; Ed Kim, EVP of total commerce experiences, previously commerce lead at WPP’s Ogilvy; and Mahesh Ghughari, a martech consultant previously at Publicis’ Sapient.

The name “T-Shaped” refers to the type of talent MRM looks to hire: people with cross-discipline expertise who can drill deep in a certain area, said MRM global CEO Kate MacNevin.

“Clients are trying to understand how to look at communications and business from an end-to-end perspective,” she said. “But so many of our clients have silos. This team we've hired, because of their experience across disciplines, can look across a client's business and stitch things together to solve problems.”

To that end, the team will help clients solve some of their biggest business challenges post-COVID, such as how to reconnect with customers and prospects and how to navigate a more complex commerce journey — challenges that increasingly require integrated solutions.

“When you have expertise across the ecosystem, you can think about total solutions and human experiences for clients,” MacNevin said. “It's that depth and breadth that allows us to think holistically.”

So far, T-Shaped is working with clients in healthcare and CPG, but MRM declined to share names. The group will also play a big role in new business pitches for MRM and McCann Worldgroup broadly, especially as clients seek more integrated solutions from holding companies.

“The focus is to support our top 25 clients,” MacNevin said. “But as new clients come in, and we’re seeing a tremendous uptick in the volume of pitches, these are the kinds of questions coming in with new business.”

MRM and McCann Worldgroup plan to grow the team with more T-shaped talent. MRM is well positioned to lead the consultancy because of its work at the intersection of business transformation, design and marketing, MacNevin said.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

2 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

3 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

4 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

6 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

8 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John bats for increased personalisation and nuance in marketing

9 Netflix CMO bats for increased personalisation and nuance

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

McCann Worldgroup, MRM add chief growth officers
Advertising
Jun 29, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

McCann Worldgroup, MRM add chief growth officers

Bryce Whitwam named China CEO for MRM McCann
Advertising
Jul 31, 2019
Staff Reporters

Bryce Whitwam named China CEO for MRM McCann

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce division
Advertising
Jul 30, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce ...

MRM McCann names new Japan head
News
Oct 2, 2018
David Blecken

MRM McCann names new Japan head

Just Published

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend
Advertising
13 minutes ago
Ad Nut

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend

What appears to a promo for a Marvel-style film based on the legend of Roro Jonggrang is actually a localised part of a broader campaign from Seek, the owner of JobStreet and JobsDB.

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for marketers
Marketing
13 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for ...

As marketing moves from mass audiences to personalised brand experience and onward toward the metaverse, a raft of global brands have embraced the NFT opportunity. Here's why and how you could too.

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio
News
2 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Superunion opens Shenzhen studio

Seeing opportunity in the vibrant Greater Bay Area, the agency sets up its fourth office in the Greater China region.

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversial’ celebrities?
Marketing
14 hours ago
Lisa Nan

Should brands distance themselves from ‘controversia...

Chinese consumers tend to turn themselves into brand representatives. So if companies abruptly terminate their partnerships with celebrities, shoppers feel betrayed by them.