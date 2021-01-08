Marketing PR The Work
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Monolith marketing

INSPIRATION STATION: In India, air conditioner-maker Symphony leverages global intrigue around these sculptures to promote discussions about nature and sustainability.

Monolith in Symphony Forest Park in Ahmedabad
Monolith in Symphony Forest Park in Ahmedabad

Since the discovery of the Utah desert monolith in November prompted global media attention and myriad theories about its origins, similar structures have been appearing around the world in places like Romania, Southern California and England, with further reports of sightings in Colombia and the Netherlands. 

Having taken the internet by storm, with numerous theories about their origins and meanings, these mysterious installations are being compared with similar art movements from half a century ago and have attracted a following from sci-fi lovers around the world.

Monoliths with unexplained appearances in Utah, UK and Romania


Taking inspiration from the growing popularity of these sculptures, air-conditioner company Symphony has collaborated with an artist to create a monolith installation in Ahmedabad, India, at its corporate-branded Symphony Forest Park. 

The newly installed seven-foot steel structure is intended to promote conservation of nature and wildlife sanctuaries in India, including the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat. To make the connection, the triangular prism-shaped sculpture is inscribed with the latitudes and longitudes of various national parks. 

Monolith in Symphony Forest Park in Ahmedabad


The ‘Symphony Forest Park’ itself is a recreation park of 11,000 square meters, aimed at helping citizens rejuvenate with nature with a children's playing area, amphitheater and temple that includes dense grassland and treed areas. As a brand exercise, it ties in with Symphony's sustainability objectives. 

Campaign's take: Associating with a popular cultural phenomenon in nature may attract visitors to the park and gain some recognition for the brand. It remains to be seen, however, whether the deliberate and public installation of such monoliths will have nearly the same allure as the appearance of the unexplained and randomly placed monoliths that have generated discussion around the globe. 

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Or sometimes, we might ask a creative about what they're inspired by outside of work. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

1 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

2 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

3 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

4 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

5 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

6 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

7 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

8 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

9 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

10 JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

Related Articles

Huawei completes 'Unfinished Symphony' using smartphone-powered AI
Marketing
Jan 31, 2019
Omar Oakes

Huawei completes 'Unfinished Symphony' using ...

Cats in battles and puppies in baskets: See which Twitter account inspires this BBH creative
Advertising
Nov 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Cats in battles and puppies in baskets: See which ...

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green
Marketing
Nov 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green

Portable potties offer an immersive literary experience
Marketing
Nov 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Portable potties offer an immersive literary experience

Just Published

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer
Digital
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

UK-based Publicis Play will draw specialists from agencies across the group.

PR firm leaders react to Washington unrest
PR
4 hours ago
Thomas Moore

PR firm leaders react to Washington unrest

Here’s what agency heads from Hill+Knowlton, Ketchum, Weber Shandwick, Brunswick, Steinreich Communications and Seven Letter are doing.

Twitter suspends Trump account permanently
Digital
4 hours ago
Frank Washkuch

Twitter suspends Trump account permanently

The handle had been a primary way of communicating with the public throughout Trump’s campaigns and term in office.

Brands speak out against Capitol insurrection
Digital
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Brands speak out against Capitol insurrection

Ben & Jerry’s, Axe, and Boeing are among brands taking a stance and condemning violent riots.