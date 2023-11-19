News Advertising Marketing
Charlotte Rawlings
1 day ago

Monkey Shoulder shows thirst for creative agency with global review

Creativebrief is handling the process.

Monkey Shoulder: toured the UK last summer with a 15-tonne mixer truck.
Monkey Shoulder, the whisky brand owned by William Grant & Sons, has kicked off a global creative review.

Monkey Shoulder, the whisky brand owned by William Grant & Sons, has kicked off a global creative review.

Campaign understands the process is being handled by Creativebrief and is at chemistry stage.

The whisky brand appointed Fallon as its global and US creative agency in 2021.

Monkey Shoulder has hosted a variety of events over the years. Last year, the beverage company sent a 15-tonne mixer truck to the Kendal Calling festival.

The truck was fitted with taps that could serve up to 11,000 litres of eight different cocktails. The experience was created by ACA Live.

Monkey Shoulder also hosted a silent disco paired with some whisky tasting in Shoreditch as part of London Cocktail Week in 2021.

Visitors could enjoy some bespoke cocktails as well as take a look around a Monkey Shoulder Swag Shop, which raised money for Hospitality Action through sales of limited-edition sneakers and caps.

Campaign has contacted Monkey Shoulder for comment.

Source:
Campaign UK

