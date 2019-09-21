creative review
GSK launches global creative review for pharma business
The fee on the account is estimated at $30 million.
Hite Jinro reviews Prime Max creative
SEOUL – Korean beverage company Hite Jinro has called a creative review for Prime Max, a secondary beer to its Hite brand.
Tourism Authority of Thailand to launch creative and media review
BANGKOK - The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) advertising accounts for both domestic and international travel campaigns are thought to be up for review by the end of this month.
Proton reviews creative account in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR – Proton is believed to be in the process of reviewing its creative account in Malaysia with up to five agencies including incumbent McCann Erickson lining up for the pitch.
