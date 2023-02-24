Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
MMA 2022 Smarties APAC winners announced

The annual awards celebrating marketing through new technology handed out 90 awards at a gala in Singapore last night.

The non-profit industry group MMA has handed out its annual Smarties awards for APAC. 

Big winners included Heineken Silver’s The eKoin and Cadbury’s Shah Rukh Khan My Ad campaigns which took home Best in Show honours. 

In total 81 metals that included 25 Gold, 27 Silver and 29 Bronze metals were handed out alongside nine industry awards (see below). 

Among agencies, Wavemaker India, Publicis Groupe Vietnam and Mindshare APAC were crowned Media Agency, Creative Agency and Agency of the Year.

Among advertisers, Lifebuoy won ‘Most Resilient Brand of the year’ while Mondelez India  and Cadbury Celebrations earned ‘Advertiser of the Year’ and ‘Brand of the Year’ respectively. Grab and Rephrase.ai bagged Publisher of the Year and Enabling Technology Company of the Year honours respectively.


The full list of winners can be accessed here.
 

