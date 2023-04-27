Advertising Digital Marketing The Work
Nikita Mishra
11 hours ago

Metaverse mane makeover: L’Oréal shows the future of fashion

Wunderman Thompson helps L’Oréal become the first hairstylist brand to drop direct-to-avatar products across multiple online marketplaces.

Metaverse mane makeover: L’Oréal shows the future of fashion

L’Oréal is continuing to ramp up its metaverse efforts with its subsidiary L’Oréal Professionnel launching five new virtual hairstyles on Roblox, Ready Player Me and Zepeto.

The virtual glam is a part of the Gravitas campaign, developed in partnership with Wunderman Thompson. The intention here was not to duplicate realistic looks, rather push the creative boundaries with a gravity-defying mane makeover—hence the name. According to L’Oréal, “it offers more opportunities for metaverse gamers to fully express themselves.”

With a multi-platform launch, the projected reach is set at 234 million, over 40 million games will be targeted and the company is going a step further to gauge offline attention as well. To drive real-world interest in the campaign and see if the concept resonates with consumers, Loreal is also tying up with renowned CGI artist Evan Rochette and French hair artist, Charlie Le Mindu.

 

Leveraging the metaverse

L’Oréal has been testing the immersive metaverse waters with a number of virtual trademarks since 2022, including rights to “non-downloadable virtual perfumery,” also “hair care preparations and cosmetic body care preparations in a virtual environment” with both Professionnel as well as its makeup arm Maybelline.

In November, they released the first iteration of the Gravitas collection with ten gaming-inspired hair and makeup looks to cross-game avatar platform, Ready Player Me. The beauty giant is the first hairstylist brand to launch direct-to-avatar products across multiple online marketplaces.

Gaming-inspired hair and makeup looks launched on Ready Player Me in November 2022

Anne Machet, international general manager for L’Oréal Professionnel, says: “We are very excited to drop these cutting edge hairstyles as this is another milestone in our journey to crack the new codes of hair beauty and provide limitless forms of virtual self-expression. As the brand leader, we are in a unique position to elevate the professional industry, CGI artists and consumers to bring more value and augmented experiences.

Justin Peyton, global head of emerging channels at Wunderman Thompson, comments: “In our daily lives, we all aim to express our individuality through appearance and style, and this will be no different in the virtual and gaming worlds where a generation of people are spending more and more of their time.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

2 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

4 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

5 Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

6 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

7 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

8 Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

9 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

10 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Related Articles

Marketers bet too big on the metaverse
Apr 2, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

Marketers bet too big on the metaverse

Metaverse Fashion Week 2023: on trend or out of touch?
Apr 6, 2023
Campaign UK

Metaverse Fashion Week 2023: on trend or out of touch?

Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?
Mar 14, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

Building a more inclusive world in the metaverse? It all starts with creators
Jan 13, 2023
Nada Stirratt

Building a more inclusive world in the metaverse? ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Meet 'Vickypedia', the Leo Burnett copywriter with a passion for trivia
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Meet 'Vickypedia', the Leo Burnett ...

Largely an introvert with spikes of passion, it takes Cate Blanchett movies, special causes, or campaign ideas for Vickknesh Raj to burst out of his shell.

Simplification, responsibility, automation: GroupM’s approach to a changing market
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Simplification, responsibility, automation: ...

EXCLUSIVE: GroupM global investment lead Andrew Meaden shares how the world’s largest media buyer is approaching a changed media landscape ahead of the 2023 upfronts.

Meta restores revenue growth as newer ad formats show promise
16 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Meta restores revenue growth as newer ad formats ...

Following three successive quarters of decline, Meta reversed its fortunes in Q1, crediting much of its performance to AI.