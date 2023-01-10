Advertising Digital Marketing News
Meta hires former Tata Cliq CEO as India head of global business

Vikas Purohit makes the move from Tata Cliq.

Meta has announced the appointment of Vikas Purohit as its director of global business group in India.
 
Purohit's mandate is to lead the strategy and delivery from Meta India's largest advertisers and agency partners. He will partner with the media and creative ecosystems and help with adoption of digital tools. 
 
Meta's business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams will report to him. Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, director and head of ads business, Meta India. He moves from Tata Cliq, where he was CEO. 
 
Srinivas said, “Meta is committed to enabling economic opportunities for businesses, and this charter is more important than ever as we navigate global economic headwinds. India’s largest businesses and agencies are playing a crucial role in the country’s expanding digital economy and are building innovative business models that are inspiring marketers globally. I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country.”
 
In a career spanning 20 years, he has also worked with Amazon, Reliance Brands, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger. 
