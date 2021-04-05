Advertising Media News
Campaign India Team
12 hours ago

Messi murals land Budweiser in messy controversy

The brand’s murals depicting Lionel Messi’s life have been painted over existing street art in Delhi and Mumbai

Messi murals land Budweiser in messy controversy
Recently, as a part of its campaign to celebrate Lionel Messi, Budweiser commissioned murals depicting the iconic footballer’s life and journey. The murals were displayed in prominent spots – Delhi’s Hauz Khaz and Chapel Road in Bandra, Mumbai.
 
However, the brand seems to have painted its murals over some already existing iconic street art in both places, enraging the artist and creator community. St+art India Foundation, an organisation that works to promote street art and which had commissioned the Delhi murals, took to social media to highlight Budweiser’s campaign, calling it ‘blatant advertising under the name of street art’. In its post, the foundation claims that its earliest murals in Delhi – by artists Okuda San Miguel and Mariusz Waras – go back as far as 2014 and have been replaced by Budweiser overnight.
 

 

Several artists, residents and creators have also taken to social media to voice their dissent.
 
Post the backlash, Budweiser India issued a statement, taking to its Instagram stories. The brand said, “We have always believed in the power of art and have worked with multiple artists over the years to build a strong foundation that is supportive towards the creator community. As part of curating these murals, we reached out to multiple artists including Start India [sic], and collaborated with artists that met our creative and commercial direction through these illustrations that curated over months and even restored the walls. Our aim was always to offer the insider perspective into the G.O.A.T’s iconic journey and inspire fans through creative murals that celebrated his journey. We continue to support the creator community.”
 
Animal, the international agency behind the campaign, was also at the receiving end of a backlash. The agency’s statement on social media mentions how it is an ‘advertising and design agency that provided the campaign idea and the design for the artworks’. The statement also mentions that Animal isn’t involved in scouting for locations, a job that is the media agency’s.
 
Further, the agency put out another story directed at St+art India Foundation, that shows the latter quoting its price for the same Budweiser mural project. However, several social media users have dissed Animal’s attempt to show St+art India in a poor light.
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

3 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

4 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

6 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

7 In-house or external agency? How about neither?

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

9 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

10 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

Related Articles

Budweiser India brings back 'whassup', with a twist
Advertising
May 19, 2020
Campaign India Team

Budweiser India brings back 'whassup', with a twist

Messi takes a meme-filled journey for Ooredoo
Advertising
Jun 15, 2018
Ad Nut

Messi takes a meme-filled journey for Ooredoo

Largest-ever Adidas marketing campaign continues globally
The Work
Apr 5, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Largest-ever Adidas marketing campaign continues ...

China still reveres celebrity endorsers
Marketing
Jun 7, 2010
Anita Davis

China still reveres celebrity endorsers

Just Published

John Shea named CEO of Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network
Marketing
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

John Shea named CEO of Octagon Sports and Entertainm...

Longtime CEO Rick Dudley will become chairman of the IPG DXTRA agency network.

Herbal supplement brand ambassador trolled on social media after positive Covid test
Advertising
11 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Herbal supplement brand ambassador trolled on ...

Indian actor Akshay Kumar featured in an ad that claimed the product, Dabur Chyawanprash, was clinically tested to protect consumers against Covid-19.

The X factor: Why agencies want to lead in ‘experience’
Advertising
13 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

The X factor: Why agencies want to lead in ‘experience’

When asked to describe what they do, more agencies are describing themselves as providers of ‘experience’. What exactly does this mean?

Adland's astonishing attitude on office work is more Goldman than Google
Advertising
13 hours ago
Jon Williams

Adland's astonishing attitude on office work is ...

Progressive businesses are allowing talent to work from home yet much of adland wants to drag staff into offices, points out one industry leader.