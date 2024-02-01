MediaWorks 2024: Chair and mentors revealed

MediaWorks returns as an in-person four-day training conference between 28-31 May, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. Historically, the event has equipped media buyers and planners with essential skills in understanding and responding to real client briefs under real-time pressure.

Conducted in English, the four-day event will equip media buyers and planners with essential skills in understanding and responding to real client briefs under real-time pressure.

Guided by media-expert mentors from across Asia-Pacific, delegates will learn the practical skills required to succeed in the fast-paced industry. Through intensive workshop-style sessions, lessons in strategy, insight, ideation, and presentations, attendees will understand precisely how to deliver unmatched client work and soak in leadership training given by agency chief executives.



Amrita Randhawa, Publicis Groupe's Singapore and SEA CEO, will return as chairperson this year. Mentors include:

Cynthia Zhang , chief client officer, PHD China

, chief client officer, PHD China James Smyllie , president, Initiative APAC

, president, Initiative APAC Julien Courant , chief operating officer, Omnicom Media Group Vietnam

, chief operating officer, Omnicom Media Group Vietnam Saurabh Chandrashekhar, managing director, EssenceMediacom

Take a glance at what you can expect to experience:

Who should attend MediaWorks?

This is the essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field:

Media planners and buyers

Account managers

Advertising sales

Agency planners

Brand marketers

Content producers

Planning and accounts directors

Digital manager

Client service managers

Agency creatives

Other industry-related functions

What to learn from MediaWorks?

Creative media techniques and strategies

Professional guidance from media industry leaders

Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills

Valuable insight and feedback to your career development

Broad connections with worldwide industry peers and many more

If you have further queries, take a look at the or reach out to the team: website or reach out to the team:

General enquiry

Programme information

Zamir Khan

Director of Awards and Training Events, Asia

Delegate information

Kaling Man

Head of Awards & Training Events

Sponsorship opportunities

Richard Fahy

Commercial director, Campaign Asia-Pacific