MediaWorks 2024: Chair and mentors revealed

MediaWorks returns as an in-person four-day training conference between 28-31 May, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. Historically, the event has equipped media buyers and planners with essential skills in understanding and responding to real client briefs under real-time pressure.
Guided by media-expert mentors from across Asia-Pacific, delegates will learn the practical skills required to succeed in the fast-paced industry. Through intensive workshop-style sessions, lessons in strategy, insight, ideation, and presentations, attendees will understand precisely how to deliver unmatched client work and soak in leadership training given by agency chief executives.
Amrita Randhawa, Publicis Groupe's Singapore and SEA CEO, will return as chairperson this year. Mentors include:
- Cynthia Zhang, chief client officer, PHD China
- James Smyllie, president, Initiative APAC
- Julien Courant, chief operating officer, Omnicom Media Group Vietnam
- Saurabh Chandrashekhar, managing director, EssenceMediacom
- Media planners and buyers
- Account managers
- Advertising sales
- Agency planners
- Brand marketers
- Content producers
- Planning and accounts directors
- Digital manager
- Client service managers
- Agency creatives
- Other industry-related functions
- Creative media techniques and strategies
- Professional guidance from media industry leaders
- Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills
- Valuable insight and feedback to your career development
- Broad connections with worldwide industry peers and many more