News Advertising Media Marketing Technology
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

MediaWorks 2024: Chair and mentors revealed

If you're an up-and-comer in the industry who will benefit from mentorship from the likes of Amrita Randhawa (Publicis), Cynthia Zhang (PHD China), James Smyllie (Initative), Julien Courant (Omnicom), Saurabh Chandrashekhar (EssenceMediacom), we encourage you to register.

L-R: Amrita Randhawa, Cynthia Zhang, James Smyllie, Julien Courant and Saurabh Chandrashekhar
L-R: Amrita Randhawa, Cynthia Zhang, James Smyllie, Julien Courant and Saurabh Chandrashekhar

MediaWorks returns as an in-person four-day training conference between 28-31 May, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. Historically, the event has equipped media buyers and planners with essential skills in understanding and responding to real client briefs under real-time pressure. 

Conducted in English, the four-day event will equip media buyers and planners with essential skills in understanding and responding to real client briefs under real-time pressure.

Guided by media-expert mentors from across Asia-Pacific, delegates will learn the practical skills required to succeed in the fast-paced industry. Through intensive workshop-style sessions, lessons in strategy, insight, ideation, and presentations, attendees will understand precisely how to deliver unmatched client work and soak in leadership training given by agency chief executives.

Amrita Randhawa, Publicis Groupe's Singapore and SEA CEO, will return as chairperson this year. Mentors include:

  • Cynthia Zhang, chief client officer, PHD China
  • James Smyllie, president, Initiative APAC
  • Julien Courant, chief operating officer, Omnicom Media Group Vietnam
  • Saurabh Chandrashekhar, managing director, EssenceMediacom
 
Take a glance at what you can expect to experience:
 
 
Who should attend MediaWorks?   
 
This is the essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field: 
  • Media planners and buyers 
  • Account managers 
  • Advertising sales 
  • Agency planners 
  • Brand marketers 
  • Content producers 
  • Planning and accounts directors 
  • Digital manager 
  • Client service managers 
  • Agency creatives
  • Other industry-related functions 
What to learn from MediaWorks? 
  • Creative media techniques and strategies 
  • Professional guidance from media industry leaders 
  • Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills 
  • Valuable insight and feedback to your career development 
  • Broad connections with worldwide industry peers and many more
If you have further queries, take a look at the website or reach out to the team:
 
General enquiry
 
Programme information
Zamir Khan 
Director of Awards and Training Events, Asia
 
Delegate information
Kaling Man
Head of Awards & Training Events
 
Sponsorship opportunities 
Richard Fahy
Commercial director, Campaign Asia-Pacific
Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

1 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

2 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

3 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

4 Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

5 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

6 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

7 B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

8 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

9 Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

10 Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

Related Articles

MediaWorks 2024
Jan 9, 2024

MediaWorks 2024

MediaWorks returns to Bangkok this May
Jan 9, 2024
Staff Reporters

MediaWorks returns to Bangkok this May

MediaWorks: Lessons for success
Nov 8, 2023
Staff

MediaWorks: Lessons for success

Winning MediaWorks team doubles down on trust in choosing media
Jun 6, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

Winning MediaWorks team doubles down on trust in ...

Just Published

Spotify campaign calls out Apple for ‘outrageous’ anti-competitive practices
5 hours ago
Charlotte Rawlings

Spotify campaign calls out Apple for ‘outrageous’ ...

Apple’s restrictions mean developers such as Spotify cannot easily promote deals and promotions on their apps.

Culturally relevant brands with toxic cultures set themselves up for failure
5 hours ago
Ash Phillips

Culturally relevant brands with toxic cultures set ...

For brands to maintain cultural relevance, they must also place equal importance on internal values.

Disney reaches agreement to sell 60% in India unit to Viacom18
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Disney reaches agreement to sell 60% in India unit ...

Expected to close by February-end, the evaluation of the deal is significantly lower than Disney's 2019 acquisition value.

40 Under 40 2023: Earl Guico, Elesi Studios
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Earl Guico, Elesi Studios

Under the stewardship of Guico, Elesi Studios has carved a niche for itself as a first-of-its-kind tech-led, digital-first production house in the Philippines.