Marketing Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

MediaCom unveils global repositioning, logo rebrand

Global CEO Nick Lawson is taking a new broom to the agency, which turns 35 this year.

MediaCom unveils global repositioning, logo rebrand

MediaCom has reworked its logo for the first time in 30 years and unveiled a new agency proposition as it evolves under the leadership of global CEO Nick Lawson.

The media agency has retained the staple pink colour of its logo, but has switched to lowercase letters and a more rounded, modern font.

In tandem, it has unveiled a new positioning called 'See the bigger picture' that will supplement the 'People first, better results' corporate mantra which has underpinned the agency since 2004

In a release, MediaCom described the new positioning as one that will provide clients with a "comprehensive understanding of marketing impact—from performance marketing to long-term brand building campaigns—on their business performance". 

"Supporting brands’ needs to make immediate gains whilst building for the future underpins this approach," the agency said.

Lawson explained that the new positioning recognises that "change in the world around us is accelerating", providing opportunities for brands "who think about their marketing activity holistically". The new proposition will facilitate this vision by "taking a step back and seeing the bigger picture", he said.

"We believe our new proposition...can have a significant impact on our clients’ return on marketing investment," he said.

Lawson added that the new positioning is one "I believe only we can deploy" because it is rooted in MediaCom's 'Systems Thinking' planning and buying approach, which it has spent the past six years refining. The approach examines how brands, customers, content and connections make up a communications "system", and what point in the system provides the best opportunity for a brand to increase its exposure to customers.

An evolution of the Systems Thinking philosophy will include a greater focus on capabilities in data, analytics, content relevance and business outcomes. Any new products and technology developed off the back of the evolution will integrate with the wider WPP and GroupM offering, the agency said.

It is the first major change at the agency since Lawson took the helm in July 2020 from previous global CEO Stephen Allan. Lawson, who was formerly worldwide COO, is a MediaCom veteran, having worked at the agency for 30 years.

MediaCom unveiled the new brand positioning and logo at in-person events across all of its offices in Greater China on Wednesday (January 20).


Rupert McPetrie, the CEO MediaCom Greater China, said the new agency proposition "positions us to better answer the growth questions that clients in China are asking today and will be asking tomorrow".

"The foundations of this proposition—our capabilities in intelligence, data, and content—powered by technology and our strong talent, enable us to seek out the next growth opportunity for brands in China, and improve effectiveness and productivity. The opportunity for brands from 'Seeing the bigger picture' in China is big, and the whole agency is excited to be taking this step forwards," McPetrie noted.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

1 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

2 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

3 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

4 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

5 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

6 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

7 Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

8 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

9 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

10 Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

Related Articles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it
Digital
Dec 8, 2020
Natasha Bach

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand ...

AnyMind launches ecommerce offering and rebrands business divisions
Advertising
Oct 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

AnyMind launches ecommerce offering and rebrands ...

Uber hails MediaCom as global AOR
Media
Oct 7, 2020
Staff Reporters

Uber hails MediaCom as global AOR

Endeavor Global Marketing rebrands to 160over90
Marketing
Oct 30, 2019
Michael Heusner

Endeavor Global Marketing rebrands to 160over90

Just Published

Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Vishnu Mohan to depart Havas Group

A reorganisation will see management of the region shifting to Alberto Canteli, currently CEO of Middle East and Eastern Europe, except for India, which will continue under Rana Barua.

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, diverse suppliers, ad stereotypes
News
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, ...

CEO Alan Jope said commitments to address social inequality "will make Unilever a better, stronger business", and pushed for "collective action" in addressing widening social divides.

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first mall-wide activation
Marketing
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Art merges with retail at Singapore’s first ...

INSPIRATION STATION: Local artists get a leg up from retail brands to produce offbeat installations and merchandise.

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver generation
Advertising
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver ...

Despite its market influence, the silver generation continues to be overlooked by many brands fixated on a younger image. But in this lesson, you'll hear about brand-positive approaches to engaging seniors.