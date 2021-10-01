Advertising Marketing News
Staff Writer
13 hours ago

McCann brings in Nike marketer as global creative chief

Prolific marketer Alex Lopez has been responsible for some of Nike’s most talked-about campaigns in the past 20 years.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

McCann Worldgroup has appointed Alex Lopez as president and global chief creative officer. Lopez joins from Nike where he held several leadership positions including VP of global marketing, men’s creative director, and co-founder and global head of studio at Nike’s production arm Waffle Iron Entertainment.

Throughout his more than two decades at Nike, Lopez has been responsible for some of the brand’s most prolific campaigns including ‘Dream Crazy’ and ‘You Can’t Stop Us’. He remains one of the brand’s most decorated creative leaders with accomplishments including two Emmy wins, eight Cannes Grand Prix Lions, a D&AD Black Pencil, and hundreds of others. His work has also been added to the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Bill Kolb, chairman and CEO at McCann Worldgroup, said that bringing Lopez on board allows the network to “redefine the role of global chief creative officer”.

“[This] sets us on a path to help our network, and our clients, plan an even greater creative future for their brands and businesses. It will define how we do business, what the future of integrated marketing looks like, and how we measure our success,” added Kolb.

Suzanne Powers, president and global chief strategy officer at McCann Worldgroup, said: “Alex sits at the convergence of advertising and culture and he will help ensure our clients’ brands earn a meaningful role in people’s lives.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

3 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

4 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

5 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

6 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

7 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

10 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Related Articles

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents
Advertising
Jul 30, 2021
Matthew Miller

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO
Advertising
Sep 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

McCann Worldgroup, MRM add chief growth officers
Advertising
Jun 29, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

McCann Worldgroup, MRM add chief growth officers

McCann Worldgroup names Japan CEO
Advertising
Sep 9, 2019
Staff Reporters

McCann Worldgroup names Japan CEO

Just Published

The voice of Siri wants your website to be more accessible
Marketing
13 hours ago
Ad Nut

The voice of Siri wants your website to be more ...

In this pitch for web accessibility technology firm UserWay, Susan Bennett uses her instantly-recognisable voice to help people, then asks businesses to do the same.

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for your brand?
Advertising
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for ...

Addressable OTT brings the targeting and efficiency of digital advertising into a premium video environment—a compelling combination. But there are several barriers preventing the channel from becoming a mainstay in ad budgets. Learn what they are in this week's Crash Course.

Facebook is once again failing at crisis response. Will it matter this time?
Digital
19 hours ago
Chris Daniels

Facebook is once again failing at crisis response. ...

Experts say the company’s point-by-point rebuttal of a Wall Street Journal investigation is missing the point: empathy.

The One Show’s ‘Medicine Avenue’ is worth all the drama
Advertising
19 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

The One Show’s ‘Medicine Avenue’ is worth all the drama

The spot, created by DAVID Miami, parodies the advertising industry.