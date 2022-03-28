Advertising News
Ben Bold
14 hours ago

M&C Saatchi wins London & Partners global creative

Creative work under new agency will kick off with £7 million drive to attract overseas tourists.

M&C Saatchi wins London & Partners global creative

M&C Saatchi London has won the global creative account for London & Partners – the business and tourism organisation that promotes the UK capital. The agency takes over from incumbent TMW Unlimited. 

M&C Saatchi, which scooped the account following a competitive pitch involving a number of undisclosed agencies, takes the global creative lead for London & Partners, which markets London as a destination for businesses, as well as tourists via Visit London.

The shop has been briefed to develop a global creative strategy to promote London as it recovers post-lockdown. Work will initially focus on tourists from the US, France and Germany.

A new creative strategy will build on London & Partners' "Let's do London" platform, which launched in the UK last year, evolving the work to appeal to international audiences. A first wave of activity will commence in May via a £7m push to attract overseas tourists.

The work will advertise London as a place to visit and seek to encourage visitor spend at various UK-based businesses and attractions. The aim is to boost visitor numbers to match or exceed those of 2019.

Rose Wangen-Jones, London & Partners' managing director, marketing and destination, said: "London is a world class visitor destination and with travel restrictions lifting, there has never been a more important time to showcase the very best of London's offer to the rest of the world.

"M&C Saatchi's experience in executing global campaigns makes it a strong strategic partner for our brief to inspire travellers to choose London as the must-see visitor destination this year. We're very much looking forward to partnering with it to develop a creative platform with the potential to boost visitors to London to pre-pandemic levels."

 

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

3 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

4 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

5 Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

Why are NFTs so divisive?

6 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

7 Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

8 Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

HSBC does inclusion the right way

9 HSBC does inclusion the right way

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Saatchi & Saatchi scoops global Siemens creative business
Advertising
Jan 27, 2022
Simon Gwynn

Saatchi & Saatchi scoops global Siemens creative ...

M&C Saatchi appoints MD and creative chief in Singapore
Advertising
Mar 9, 2022
Staff Reporters

M&C Saatchi appoints MD and creative chief in Singapore

Agency Report Card 2021: M&C Saatchi
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi bid talks go into extra time
Advertising
Feb 3, 2022
Gideon Spanier

M&C Saatchi bid talks go into extra time

Just Published

Event Marketing Awards winners revealed
News
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

Shiseido wins the Grand Prix for Best of Brand Experience, while Jack Morton Australia is named the Best Brand Experience Agency and MICE Depot is named the Best Event Organiser.

Why Hans Zimmer's BMW score is irritatingly good
Marketing
12 hours ago
Max De Lucia

Why Hans Zimmer's BMW score is irritatingly good

Real car fanatics and BMW drivers want a cacophony of automotive magic, writes the co-founder of DLMDD.

Omnicom boss John Wren received $20 million in compensation in 2021
Advertising
14 hours ago
Ida Axling

Omnicom boss John Wren received $20 million in ...

US agency group published pay packages after annual revenues jumped 10.2% in 2021.

WFA names new APAC leader
Marketing
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

WFA names new APAC leader

Dole Sunshine’s Rupen Desai will serve as regional VP and chair of the Asia Advisory Board, replacing David Porter.