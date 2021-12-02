MarketingWorks opens for registration

Campaign Asia is pleased to bring you MarketingWorks, a unique learning experience designed to strengthen client-agency partnerships and improve the quality and effectiveness of work and creativity.

Registrations are now open for brand and agency marketing professionals to join the two-day event slated for February 23 and 24.

The hands-on learning experience will help identify actions to make collaboration easier and more fruitful. Guided by top marketers and agency leaders, delegates will work on a live case study to deep-dive into:

Defining the audience, sharing knowledge, setting roles and responsibilities

How to identify and address issues early on

Ways to challenge each other and get the best out of creative talent

How to be responsive and provide effective timely reviews

Why should you attend?

After two days of learning at MarketingWorks, you will gain:

Best-in-class guidance to elevate your creative work

Our mentors and curated programme provide you with the experience and skills needed to distil strategy, produce better briefs, set direction and engage in effective reviews sessions.

Each client and agency is unique, but good work relies on good partnership. To ensure either is delivering at their best and is set up for success, there are steps you can take to help your agency or client at every stage of the process—from communicating the marketing strategy and developing the brief to building powerful creative ideas that engage audiences, elevate the work and drive behaviour.

Important Dates (GMT+8)

Registration Deadline: 6 pm, 27 January 2022

Ice-breaker Session: 5 pm, 22 February 2022

Event Date: 23 - 24 February 2022

To learn more, please visit the MarketingWorks website or reach out to:

Programme Information

Zamir Khan

Group Head of Awards Events, Asia

[email protected]

Delegate Information

Kaling Man

Senior Awards and Events Manager

[email protected]

Registration Enquiry

Arwen Ng

Senior Events Operation Manager

[email protected]

Partnership Opportunity

Gareth Scott

Commercial Director

[email protected]