Marketing in the metaverse: Game Changers 2021 sheds light on Esports and gaming marketing

Breaking into Esports and gaming, Game Changers is a unique event exploring the unmissable opportunities and tricky challenges in integrating gaming marketing into brand-building strategies.

Over 600 marketing leaders and executives across Asia-Pacific are attending the virtual conference to engage in 14+ sessions with key topics around three main themes:

Gaming universe demystified: The value behind popular games and platforms in terms of viewership, influence, and revenue.

Set the bar-metrics and effectiveness: Leaders look at measurable marketing, getting to grips with gaming audiences, authentic storytelling, and mutual learnings from physical sports. Battle arena upgraded: Core considerations on gaming data, privacy and immersive digital experience that powers user engagement in the metaverse future. Taking place online on 18th November, the morning event convenes 20+ influential speakers from Google, BMW Group, Mastercard, McDonald’s, DBS Bank, Mondelēz International, Nokia, Bidstack, Galaxy Racer, ONE Esports, Talon Esports and many more.

Global brand speakers at Game Changers 2021

“Gaming has played an important role during the pandemic in bringing people together. It will evolve with the changing landscape and open up opportunities for brands and businesses alike.” said Kunal Soni, Director, Google Play, Southeast Asia and Australia at Google, foreseeing the future marketing trends for brands.

The experts will also share insights into playful and strategic marketing that converts Gen Z audiences into loyal customers and the fundamental marketing frameworks in the metaverse.

Leading industry practitioners and influential gaming experts are united in the invitation-only event to navigate from gaming basics 101 to authentic content production. Register for free for Game Changers here

Game Changers will be held online on 18 November. For more information, please visit https://www.gamechangersasia.com/home