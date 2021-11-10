Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Staff
1 day ago

Marketing in the metaverse: Game Changers 2021 sheds light on Esports and gaming marketing

Game Changers 2021 takes place virtually on 18th November, exploring key topics around brand influence, metrics, monetisation in Esports and gaming marketing.

Marketing in the metaverse: Game Changers 2021 sheds light on Esports and gaming marketing
Breaking into Esports and gaming, Game Changers is a unique event exploring the unmissable opportunities and tricky challenges in integrating gaming marketing into brand-building strategies.
 
Over 600 marketing leaders and executives across Asia-Pacific are attending the virtual conference to engage in 14+ sessions with key topics around three main themes:
 
Gaming universe demystified: The value behind popular games and platforms in terms of viewership, influence, and revenue.
 
Set the bar-metrics and effectiveness: Leaders look at measurable marketing, getting to grips with gaming audiences, authentic storytelling, and mutual learnings from physical sports.
 
Battle arena upgraded: Core considerations on gaming data, privacy and immersive digital experience that powers user engagement in the metaverse future.
 
Taking place online on 18th November, the morning event convenes 20+ influential speakers from Google, BMW Group, Mastercard, McDonald’s, DBS Bank, Mondelēz International, Nokia, Bidstack, Galaxy Racer, ONE Esports, Talon Esports and many more. 
 
Global brand speakers at Game Changers 2021
Global brand speakers at Game Changers 2021
 
“Gaming has played an important role during the pandemic in bringing people together. It will evolve with the changing landscape and open up opportunities for brands and businesses alike.” said Kunal Soni, Director, Google Play, Southeast Asia and Australia at Google, foreseeing the future marketing trends for brands.
 
The experts will also share insights into playful and strategic marketing that converts Gen Z audiences into loyal customers and the fundamental marketing frameworks in the metaverse.
 
Leading industry practitioners and influential gaming experts are united in the invitation-only event to navigate from gaming basics 101 to authentic content production. Register for free for Game Changers here.
 
Game Changers will be held online on 18 November. For more information, please visit https://www.gamechangersasia.com/home.
 
For more details on the agenda and speakers, please contact Fred Pi, Conference Producer at [email protected].
 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

1 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

2 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

3 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 Meet the new 40 Under 40

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

6 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

8 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

9 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

10 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Related Articles

The Rugby World Cup: A game-changer for advertisers in Japan
Advertising
Oct 30, 2019
Brett Gillett

The Rugby World Cup: A game-changer for advertisers ...

Beware Google's next game-changer
Analysis
Oct 24, 2016
Luke Janich

Beware Google's next game-changer

Just Published

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief
Marketing
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief

INSPIRATION STATION: The sportswear brand opens a safe space in Melbourne for Gen Z artists and designers to experiment creatively with few restrictions. The results? Unique.

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch facility
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch ...

Perth-based PWD built the online presence for Western Australia Spaceport.

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art direction
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art ...

We get to know the art director at TBWA Hakuhodo and Media Arts Lab through her answers to 11 questions. Learn why she never considered any other career, why sushi is a nearly spiritual experience for her, and how she has to remind herself not to be too serious.

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping festival is evolving
Marketing
9 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping ...

With input from China ecommerce experts, we look at the global shopping festival's new additions this year, the challenges brands face, such as consumer fatigue and loss of third-party data, and future opportunities including virtual products.