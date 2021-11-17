Game Changers 2021 kicks off on 18 November, diving into esports and gaming marketing across Asia-Pacific

Taking place virtually tomorrow (November 18), Game Changers 2021 is an ultimate guide to the gaming arena covering topics such as measuring success, having influence, and driving monetisation. Featuring a series of live panel discussions, bitesize videos, fiery interviews and many more, over 600 marketing leaders from across Asia-Pacific will come together to find out the actionable solutions and ideas to win Gen Z's heart and the unknown potential in the metaverse.

The morning event will start with the keynote session – “Why esports might not be every marketer's game”, led by leaders practitioners who are experienced in engaging with the audience through esports and gaming. Anuj Dahiya, Global Digital Head at Mondelēz International, Carlos Alimurung, CEO at ONE Esports and Melody Li, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing at SPORTFIVE will share their key findings and hands-on tips for the brands considering incorporating gaming into their future strategy.

The curated programme also includes several case studies with McDonald’s China, DBS Bank and BMW Group. Their marketing heads and brand executives will deep-dive their approach to break into Gen-Z's circle leveraging esports and gaming.

Highlighting the broad themes that Google think will shape the APAC gaming industry beyond 2021, Kunal Soni, Director, Google Play, Southeast Asia and Australia at Google, will share his thoughts for the future marketing trends, including how gaming technology encourages social engagement, whether console gaming will continue to viral in mainland China and South Korea, and the implications of Asia-Pacific being a mobile-first gaming region.

In the panel session “Attention, Metaverse ahead! Marketers-5 years from now”, Stanley Kim, CEO and Founder at Vive Studios will join Rudy Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at ZEPETO (Naver Z Corp.) and Leslie Shannon, Head of Ecosystem and Trend Scouting at Nokia to discuss how immersive digital experience will power user engagement. “We can coexist both in the physical and virtual worlds without selecting one or the other. “said Stanley, sharing his insights into the future of metaverse potentials.

Allan Phang, Chief Marketing Officer at Galaxy Racer, Kaveri Khullar, Vice President Consumer Marketing, Asia Pacific at Mastercard, Penelope Siraj, Principal Consultant at R3, Tom Simpson, SVP APAC at AdColony, Yasin Dabhelia, Head of Automation at Bidstack and many more influential speakers will also spark the discussions around their brand goal and ROI during their progress interacting with the gaming community.

Game Changers 2021 will be held online on 18 November. To reserve your seat for the high-level event, please register here.

For more details on the agenda and speakers, please visit the Game Changers website or contact Fred Pi, conference producer.