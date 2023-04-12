March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike

GrabBike has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Indonesia for the month of March 2023 of all the brands we track in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the ride-hailing platform saw an uplift of 4.8 percentage points over the four-week period.

Grab Indonesia had released a series of promo codes that allowed users to enjoy up to 90% off their GrabBike rides in March. Separately, the platform also ran a “Grab Mas” campaign in East Java from 27 February to 20 March, which saw the distribution of some 30,000 golden tickets by selected Grab driver partners to Grab users. Customers who received a golden ticket stood a chance to win an iPhone 14.

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, GrabBike’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 43.3 on 26 February to a high of 48.1 by 18 March. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, mobile banking app blu by BCA Digital recorded a 4.4-point spike in Ad Awareness from 10.0 on 26 February to 14.4 by 20 March, while Unilever’s fabric care brand Molto saw its Ad Awareness climb 4.4 percentage points from 41.1 on 28 February to 45.5 by 13 March.

Samuel Tan is APAC data journalist at YouGov

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Indonesia from 26 February to 23 March 2023. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex.