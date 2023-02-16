Marketing Analysis The Knowledge
Jyoti Rambhai Nikita Mishra Alison Weissbrot
Feb 16, 2023

Luxury advertising amid an economic downturn

With global economic uncertainty showing no sign of easing, what impact will it have on luxury brands that have so far shown resilience?

The Covid-19 pandemic redefined what luxury is for people, with many millennials and Generation Z – now the biggest consumers for this market – looking at the ethics of a brand as much as its products

Excellent choice! This is exclusive Campaign content.

Sign in or join our top subscription tier, The Knowledge, today.

The Knowledge

Why Subscribe?

  • Monthly global and APAC research reports on M&A, new business and client spending
  • Quarterly global forecasting reports
  • Trend analysis reports with APAC agency report cards
  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles,. No monthly limits!
  • Full account membership support
  • Event discounts
Join Now

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

The promises and perils AI-powered search

2 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

3 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

4 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

5 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

6 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

7 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

8 Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

9 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

10 Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

Related Articles

Luxury recalibrated: Three action points for brands in 2023
Dec 15, 2022
Daniel Langer

Luxury recalibrated: Three action points for brands ...

Global forecast: The impact of the energy crisis on adland
The Knowledge
Dec 16, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Global forecast: The impact of the energy crisis on ...

Global forecast: Pharma and healthcare brands shift their ad strategies
The Knowledge
Dec 19, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Global forecast: Pharma and healthcare brands shift ...

Global forecast: Automobile marketing and the rise of electric vehicles
The Information
May 16, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

Global forecast: Automobile marketing and the rise ...

Just Published

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports
15 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred ...

'Go back to your sink'. 'I’ll fucking talk to you however I want.' These actual insults, quickly followed by invitations for sex, consensual or not, emerge in Maybelline's new awareness campaign, focusing on the very real stomach-churning vitriol faced by female gamers.

40 Under 40 2022: Tina Comrie, The Attention Agency
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Tina Comrie, The Attention Agency

Comrie founded her agency during the depths of Covid lockdown. And just two years later, she led the fledgling business through exceptional growth.

Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu
21 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu

Gahlaut joined the agency in September 2021