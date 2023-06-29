LinkedIn films urge workers to have difficult conversations about DEI

LinkedIn is on a mission to get people in the workplace having potentially awkward conversations about DEI, with a social video campaign spanning visible difference, neurodiversity and race.

Created in partnership by VCCP London, three 60-second films each take inspiration from water-cooler chats and are set in the office kitchen, where many conversations about DEI issues take place.

Three people, each of whom is an "expert voice" on LinkedIn, were briefed to create a 60-second film about a topic they felt strongly about in the time it takes before a microwave pings.

LinkedIn: Stephen Adeoye from VCCP on Vimeo.

All the films are about real-life situations the creators experienced and posted about on LinkedIn. VCCP worked closely with the trio – Laura Mathias, Stephen Adeoye and Luke Manton – who play the characters in each film.

The series, directed by Hannah Berry George, will appear on LinkedIn's homepage and on Meta platforms from today (28 June) and will run until 17 July.

Zara Easton, LinkedIn's head of brand marketing UK, said: "Gen Z professionals want to openly discuss and address challenges of DEI in the workplace, and we see experts on LinkedIn sharing tips and experiences every day to help people do this more.

LinkedIn: Luke Manton from VCCP on Vimeo.

"The content brings to life real stories we can all learn from, while shining a light on topics that younger workers care deeply about. We chose a playful direction, which plays off 'awkward' British behaviour to capture people's attention on these important topics in unexpected ways."

Matt Lloyd, deputy executive creative director at VCCP London, added: "It's a difficult conversation by its very nature. A lot of people are scared of saying anything for fear of saying the wrong thing, so we needed to say it's OK to get it wrong if you then learn from those mistakes.

LinkedIn: Laura Mathias from VCCP on Vimeo.

"But we didn't want it to be too earnest or worthy, we wanted the uncomfortable situations to bring a smile, and that's where Hannah Berry George and her great comedic touch brought them to life in all their awkward glory."

LinkedIn's 2023 Future of Recruiting Report found that Gen Z workers are looking for employers that value DEI, and are 17% more likely than Gen X to prioritise inclusive workplaces comprising people from diverse backgrounds. The platform's consumer study found that a lack of DEI in the workforce is the biggest "red flag" for Gen Z.

The LinkedIn drive echoes work launched by Unstereotype Alliance this month, a campaign focused on bystander behaviour in society. "Say nothing, change nothing" depicts everyday situations in which a person makes a comment about someone else that does not sit comfortably with the people around them. Yet the bystanders do nothing.