Lego Group invites adults to play as it launches event series

The Lego Group has launched Lego Lates – a series of adults-only after-hours events taking place across Lego stores worldwide.



The events were created in partnership with Bafta Masterclass, Universal Music Group and Grace Chen, and will combine creative Lego-building activities with talks, performances and fashion shows.



The aim is to show guests how Lego building can help adults relax and the initiative follows research from The Lego Group that found 93% of adults are stressed and 80% are looking for new ways to unwind.



According to the study, 86% of adults said play helped them unwind from work, while 89% said it kept them mentally sharp.



Taking place on 4 October, the first event will kick off in the Lego store in London’s Leicester Square. The focus will be on the film and TV industry with a talk by Bafta-winning costume designer and Bafta Breakthrough participant PC Williams.



She will tell guests about her passion for creativity and recent projects including the TV series We Are Lady Parts and The Baby.



The event will also touch down in Shanghai on 19 October, where the focus will be on fashion with designer Grace Chen, who will talk about her design approach followed by a couture fashion show specially curated for Lego Lates.



The final event will be in New York on 20 October, where Lego will partner with Universal Music Group on acoustic performances from songwriter and musician Skip Marley and up and coming artist Dora Jar.



Genevieve Cruz, head of product for the adults audience at The Lego Group, said: “The Lego Group has championed the importance of quality, creative play for nine decades now, but Lego building isn’t just for children.



“Getting creative with Lego bricks helps adults to relax, feel creative and get a real sense of achievement; it transcends age, and has benefits for builders both young and old. The Lego Lates series of events have been designed to help inspire adults to take the time to reconnect with old friends, make new ones and explore a new hobby.”