Latest Nationwide ad draws ASA complaints

Nationwide’s continuation of its “A good way to bank” campaign starring actor Dominic West has received eight complaints through the Advertising Standards Authority.



The second film, “SavingsWatch”, features the return of West as the selfish boss of “A. N. Y. Bank."

The brand’s first campaign by New Commercial Arts received 273 complaints, leading to the ASA investigating whether it “discredited” its competitors.

Sky reported that Santander had filed a formal complaint to the ASA.



Since Campaign reported on the ASA investigation, the ad has received a further seven complaints, bringing the total number to 280.



New Commercial Arts won the Nationwide account early last year and the agency created the bank’s biggest rebrand in 36 years in October. The rebrand included a new visual identity as well as a three-stage advertising campaign.