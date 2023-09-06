Vegan charity ad showing blood and offal yoghurt banned by ASA

An ad by vegan charity Viva! that featured a woman eating yoghurt containing blood and raw offal has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority.

The pre-roll ad, which ran on Facebook Watch and Instagram and the Duolingo and Poki Games apps, was ruled likely to cause serious and widespread offence. It was also irresponsibly targeted because it had been seen by children. Seven complaints were received by the ASA.

The ad, “New from Killer yoghurts” by Skylark Media, is a parody of those for corner-style yoghurts and shows a woman opening the pot, smiling and mixing blood and raw offal into it. She then licks the lid, revealing blood in her mouth that drips down her chin.