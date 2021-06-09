Johnnie Walker signs K-pop star CL to promote 'Keep walking'

Johnnie Walker, the Diageo-owned Scotch whisky brand, has partnered with Korean pop star CL as part of the launch of the brand’s 'Keep walking' campaign in Korea and other key Asian markets. The campaign, which will be part of wider brand activity globally, will see Johnnie Walker kick off the ‘Walkers’ program where the brand is looking at creating a global collective of individuals who are living examples of its Keep Walking philosophy.

CL’s personal story of overcoming prejudice to become a global sensation and the first Korean solo female artist to break into the Billboard Top 100 list is explored in two campaign videos. The campaign also features Johnnie Walker Highballs that challenge traditional whisky conventions, served at home as well as in restaurants, bars and for all casual occasions.

Over the past two years Johnnie Walker has been communicating with consumers through platforms like the Busan International Film Festival and various music festivals. Last year, due to the pandemic, it successfully accomplished an array of projects, such as the “Online Johnnie Party” with famous bartenders and hip-hop musicians and the hip-hop competition TV show, 'Show Me the Money'.

“I’ve always hoped that by forging new paths, breaking down cultural barriers and challenging stereotypes, I could inspire others to never feel constrained by their background or the status quo they see in the world around them,” CL said in a release.