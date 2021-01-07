Search
johnnie walker
21 hours ago
Johnnie Walker signs K-pop star CL to promote 'Keep walking'
CL’s personal story of overcoming prejudice to become a global sensation is explored in two campaign videos.
Jan 7, 2021
Johnnie Walker gives hope for a return to normalcy in 'Astronaut' spot
The scotch whiskey brand offers a fresh perspective on re-entering the world after isolation.
Dec 11, 2018
Johnnie Walker calls international ad review
Diageo brand has also brought on a new agency for digital work.
Mar 26, 2018
Johnnie Walker takes A$15 million 'Next step' in Australia
Diageo splashes out on an 18-month, A$15 million campaign through Leo Burnett Sydney.
Aug 31, 2017
Personal labels increase Johnnie Walker sales
Diageo is going global with a label 'studio' for Johnnie Walker, executed by Singapore's Untitled Project.
May 18, 2015
Innovation hubs boom driving development
The pace of product development hasn’t increased, but improving existing products is key for innovation hubs.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins