Johnnie Walker signs K-pop star CL to promote 'Keep walking'
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

CL’s personal story of overcoming prejudice to become a global sensation is explored in two campaign videos.

Johnnie Walker gives hope for a return to normalcy in 'Astronaut' spot
Jan 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

The scotch whiskey brand offers a fresh perspective on re-entering the world after isolation.

Johnnie Walker calls international ad review
Dec 11, 2018
Brittaney Kiefer

Diageo brand has also brought on a new agency for digital work.

Johnnie Walker takes A$15 million 'Next step' in Australia
Mar 26, 2018
Ad Nut

Diageo splashes out on an 18-month, A$15 million campaign through Leo Burnett Sydney.

Personal labels increase Johnnie Walker sales
Aug 31, 2017
Staff Reporters

Diageo is going global with a label 'studio' for Johnnie Walker, executed by Singapore's Untitled Project.

Innovation hubs boom driving development
May 18, 2015
Helen Roxburgh

The pace of product development hasn’t increased, but improving existing products is key for innovation hubs.

