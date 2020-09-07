Jacobs Douwe Egberts reviews global media account

Jacobs Douwe Egberts, the multinational coffee giant that owns the Kenco and Douwe Egberts brands, has begun reviewing its global media planning and buying requirements.

Campaign understands that JDE, which splits global media duties between Havas Media and Carat, is looking for a “holistic omnichannel” agency partner, according to people familiar with the review.

Havas Media had won the global media account in 2014 and is understood to be taking part in the review, as is Carat, which was awarded the UK media business in 2017.

The business is worth upwards of $300m globally (£250m), according to agency estimates.

JDE is believed to be managing the agency search process itself and Campaign understands MediaSense is supporting the review. The consultancy did not comment.

The media review comes within weeks of JDE launching a search for a creative agency for a brief, as reported by Campaign in July.

JDE did not respond to a request for comment from Campaign.