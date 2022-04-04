Digital Media News
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

iProspect appoints global chief client strategy officer

Josh Dwiggins is named to a new role for Dentsu's performance-oriented media agency.

Dentsu-owned iProspect has appointed Josh Dwiggins as global chief client strategy officer, in a new role for the agency.

The appointment comes nearly one year after the agency relaunched as a digital-first end-to-end media agency.

In his role, Dwiggins will report to Amanda Morrissey, iProspect’s global client and brand president. He will work with wider iProspect leadership and strategy teams to deliver growth and a consistent offering across all markets of the agency.

Morrissey said Dwiggins’ appointment was a “huge boost” for the agency, and added: “His ability to see the full context in which we and our clients operate, and craft innovative solutions, will really help accelerate our clients’ plans globally.”

Dwiggins joins from Performics, Publicis’ performance marketing agency, where he was chief client officer for more than three years.

Dwiggins said: “iProspect has always been an enticing destination for me but joining now, as the company cements its combined brand and performance offering, makes it all the sweeter and more satisfying for my own personal growth."

He added: “I’ve now got the tools, talent and resources to help build a new industry excellence benchmark for the future.”

As part of the global team, Dwiggins will be based in the US, in California.

Campaign UK

