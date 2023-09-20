News Media Technology
Ewan Larkin
8 hours ago

Internal communications takes center stage in Google antitrust trial

The U.S. Department of Justice grilled a Google executive on Friday on internal comms policies the government alleges were used to conceal anticompetitive conversations.

Photo: Getty Images.
Photo: Getty Images.

Communications has vaulted to the forefront of Google’s major antitrust trial, with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) taking aim at the tech giant’s internal comms policies, alleging they were used to hide anticompetitive conversations.

In the potentially landmark case, the DOJ and several states primarily allege that Google illegally struck anticompetitive deals with phone makers and internet browser companies to stifle competitors. Those deals included paying Apple and Mozilla to make Google the default engine in Safari and Firefox and ensuring that Android manufacturers prominently display a Google search widget on phones.

Google argues that it’s the dominant search engine because it has the best product, and that anyone can easily switch to a competitor. A company representative could not be immediately reached for comment. 

On Friday, the DOJ questioned James Kolotouros, the Google executive responsible for Android partnerships with phone makers, Law360 first reported. The agency pressed Kolotouros on measures he took to protect Google from government antitrust scrutiny. 

Kolotouros opened by saying that he wanted to ensure that the Android ecosystem remained strong, but also stated, “I was working to protect Google.” 

Much of the DOJ’s focus thus far has been on contending that Google has withheld key evidence, according to Law360. The government has already questioned company witnesses about internal comms policies allegedly discouraging staffers from using certain buzzwords and phrases that may be used against Google, including “dominance” and “market shares.”

The government confronted Kolotouros about a presentation he gave to Google staffers that contained numerous reminders about confidentiality, asserting that “any written communication” discussing revenue sharing and the app distribution deals “should include legal.”

Kolotouros argued that he did not create the presentation, and that he did not think he actively instructed workers to copy attorneys. He mentioned that he copied in-house counsel on all discussions of Google's Android contracts to ensure accuracy.

The Google executive also claimed that he could not recall having or initiating substantial conversations over the Android deals over chat, where any messages would have been deleted after 24 hours. He said he generally would point coworkers to a live conversation or email, where all exchanges would be preserved. 

The DOJ then presented Kolotouros with an email in which he wrote that a topic was "best discussed off email,” instructing his coworker to message him on one of Google’s chat platforms instead. Kolotouros claimed he didn’t know whether the goal was to ensure the conversation would not be saved. 

On cross-examination by an attorney for Google, Kolotouros said that the complexity of the Android agreements simply made it impractical to discuss them over chat, according to Law360.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Netflix and Enthusiast Gaming bring One Piece to Fortnite

2 Netflix and Enthusiast Gaming bring One Piece to Fortnite

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

3 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Moutai meets Luckin: A sip of surprise and a formula for viral success?

4 Moutai meets Luckin: A sip of surprise and a formula for viral success?

Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media

5 Ads for 'AI girlfriends' offering sexual images and company are flooding social media

Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 11, 2023

6 Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 11, 2023

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Hiroshi Igarashi wants to reshape Dentsu on global stage: ‘We will move very fast from here’

8 Hiroshi Igarashi wants to reshape Dentsu on global stage: ‘We will move very fast from here’

McCann Worldgroup CEO Daryl Lee: Creative shouldn’t cede attribution and measurement of brand performance to media agencies

9 McCann Worldgroup CEO Daryl Lee: Creative shouldn’t cede attribution and measurement of brand performance to media agencies

The promise of AI marketing: Is Google’s PMax living up to the hype?

10 The promise of AI marketing: Is Google’s PMax living up to the hype?

Related Articles

How the fintech industry should approach communications in a recession
Jul 26, 2023
Joseph Barratt

How the fintech industry should approach communicati...

Time magazine promotes Kristin Matzen to chief communications officer
Jul 11, 2023
Jess Ruderman

Time magazine promotes Kristin Matzen to chief ...

Royal Caribbean Group names Heather Hust Rivera global communications head
Jul 9, 2023
Diana Bradley

Royal Caribbean Group names Heather Hust Rivera ...

The promise of AI marketing: Is Google’s PMax living up to the hype?
Sep 12, 2023
Shawn Lim

The promise of AI marketing: Is Google’s PMax ...

Just Published

The Guardian unveils first major ad push in four years
8 hours ago
Ben Bold

The Guardian unveils first major ad push in four years

This is the inaugural work by Lucky Generals following the agency's appointment in 2022.

U.S. politicians projected to spend US$12 billion in ads for 2024 election cycle
The Knowledge
9 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

U.S. politicians projected to spend US$12 billion ...

EXCLUSIVE: Assembly’s 2024 Election Outlook report shows expensive congressional and presidential races will impact commercial advertisers in battleground states.

Adidas kickstarts World Cup campaign
9 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Adidas kickstarts World Cup campaign

Watch the film conceptualised by Creativeland Asia here.