Advertising Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Instagram set to launch text-based app

Industry observers are keen to see how this new offering by Instagram shapes the social media landscape.

Instagram set to launch text-based app
Instagram is reportedly preparing to launch a new text-based app that will directly challenge Twitter's dominance in the market.  

According to Bloomberg News, the app could debut as early as June. The move comes as part of Facebook's strategy to expand its range of offerings. 

Instagram's parent company, Meta, is currently testing the app with influencers and creators. This indicates their intention to ensure the product is well-suited to the needs and preferences of content creators on the platform. 

Meta has been reaching out to talent agencies and celebrities to gauge interest and gather feedback, inviting them to try an early version of the app.  

According to Alex Heath, a reporter at the Verge, the app is built on the existing Instagram infrastructure, enabling integration with the popular social media platform. 

What sets this app apart is its decentralised nature, designed to offer compatibility with other applications such as Mastodon. This decentralised approach could give users increased flexibility and options in their social media experiences. 

Instagram's foray into the text-based app market demonstrates its commitment to innovation and eagerness to compete with established players like Twitter.  

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

2 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

3 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

4 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

5 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Campaign360: Highlights

8 Campaign360: Highlights

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

10 Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

Related Articles

Meta restores revenue growth as newer ad formats show promise
Apr 27, 2023
Jessica Heygate

Meta restores revenue growth as newer ad formats ...

Meta halts Reels bonuses for creators
Mar 12, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

Meta halts Reels bonuses for creators

The rise and fall of the blue checkmark
Apr 25, 2023
Isabelle du Plessis

The rise and fall of the blue checkmark

Meta announces more layoffs as it rolls back investment in web3 products
Mar 15, 2023
Shawn Lim

Meta announces more layoffs as it rolls back ...

Just Published

Fidelity International appoints global media agency
48 minutes ago
Shauna Lewis

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch.

Pitch process wastes time, money, and impacts mental health: report
2 hours ago
Ben Bold

Pitch process wastes time, money, and impacts ...

MediaSense interviewed directors and C-suite ad professionals across the globe.

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?
2 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Has brand love been jilted by the short-term sale?

A Goafest 2023 panel of India's top brand marketers discuss brand love, the role of creativity, and the relationship between marketers and creative agencies

Adidas lists team India's 'impossible' moments
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Adidas lists team India's 'impossible' moments

Watch the film conceptualised by Fundamental here