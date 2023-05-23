Instagram set to launch text-based app

Instagram is reportedly preparing to launch a new text-based app that will directly challenge Twitter's dominance in the market.

According to Bloomberg News, the app could debut as early as June. The move comes as part of Facebook's strategy to expand its range of offerings.

Instagram's parent company, Meta, is currently testing the app with influencers and creators. This indicates their intention to ensure the product is well-suited to the needs and preferences of content creators on the platform.

Meta has been reaching out to talent agencies and celebrities to gauge interest and gather feedback, inviting them to try an early version of the app.

Based on a (somewhat blurry) example I got, Meta's new app looks a lot like Twitter.



So, could this take over all the Twitter screenshots we've been seeing on the Feed lately? Maybe.



It’s impossible to predict how audiences will respond but this could be an alternative. pic.twitter.com/xgQa1kUjCl — Lia Haberman (@liahaberman) May 19, 2023

According to Alex Heath, a reporter at the Verge, the app is built on the existing Instagram infrastructure, enabling integration with the popular social media platform.

What sets this app apart is its decentralised nature, designed to offer compatibility with other applications such as Mastodon. This decentralised approach could give users increased flexibility and options in their social media experiences.

Instagram's foray into the text-based app market demonstrates its commitment to innovation and eagerness to compete with established players like Twitter.