Inskin Media acquired by Azerion

London-based Azerion, a digital entertainment and media platform, announced the acquisition of digital advertising company Inskin Media.

Inskin, which specialises in multi-screen, high-impact advertising, works with 260 publishers and 1000 brands, delivering campaigns to more than 2000 premium websites. The UK-headquartered company has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia in addition to Canada, Netherlands, Germany and Ukraine.

Inskin's integration into the Azerion platform will serve the acquiring company’s ambitions to become the leading European digital entertainment and media platform, giving clients access to a wider range of scalable, high yielding and impactful ads, the company said.

“We are delighted to welcome Inskin Media to our platform," Joost Merks, Azerion's chief investment officer, said in a release. "Their focus on delivering high impact digital brand advertising to clients and partners aligns perfectly with our business ethos. The integration will also create great synergies within our best-in-class network of programmatic and digital advertising providers."

Said Matthew Newcomb, CEO at Inskin Media, “Tackling attention scarcity in digital advertising is one of the most pressing challenges faced by advertisers today. Our experience and expertise in developing and delivering fantastic brand advertising campaigns will help Azerion’s clients generate greater positive engagement and drive outstanding business results.”

Azerion secured €200M in funding In April 2021, and Inskin is the ninth company it has acquired this year. Other recent purchases include monetisation platform PubGalaxy and Sublime.