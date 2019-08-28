inskin

What can online advertising companies learn from out-of-home?
Aug 28, 2019
Angeline Lodhia

What can online advertising companies learn from out-of-home?

The GM of Inskin Media argues against the received wisdom that OOH is for brand-building while digital is not. The problem, she asserts, is the industry selling itself short.

Beyond ‘the click’: Industry urged to upgrade knowledge and methods
May 19, 2017
Olivia Parker

Beyond ‘the click’: Industry urged to upgrade knowledge and methods

More core research and staff training is needed to ensure both transparency and efficient campaigns, according to a panel discussion hosted by Inskin.

InSkin Media plans to double APAC's share of revenue: CEO
Oct 11, 2016
Byravee Iyer

InSkin Media plans to double APAC's share of revenue: CEO

Indonesia and Philippines are high on CEO Hugo Drayton's agenda.

Brands need to stop relying on CTR: ISM
Aug 18, 2015
Nikki Wicks

Brands need to stop relying on CTR: ISM

Brands in Asia must continue to re-evaluate how they measure the success of online advertising, says Steve Doyle from ad tech firm InSkin Media.

InSkin Media wants brands to focus on engagement, not accidental clicks
Jul 10, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

InSkin Media wants brands to focus on engagement, not accidental clicks

HONG KONG - InSkin Media, a London-based ad tech company, has launched in the territory, with Angeline Lodhia leading the charge.

