inskin
What can online advertising companies learn from out-of-home?
The GM of Inskin Media argues against the received wisdom that OOH is for brand-building while digital is not. The problem, she asserts, is the industry selling itself short.
Beyond ‘the click’: Industry urged to upgrade knowledge and methods
More core research and staff training is needed to ensure both transparency and efficient campaigns, according to a panel discussion hosted by Inskin.
InSkin Media plans to double APAC's share of revenue: CEO
Indonesia and Philippines are high on CEO Hugo Drayton's agenda.
Brands need to stop relying on CTR: ISM
Brands in Asia must continue to re-evaluate how they measure the success of online advertising, says Steve Doyle from ad tech firm InSkin Media.
InSkin Media wants brands to focus on engagement, not accidental clicks
HONG KONG - InSkin Media, a London-based ad tech company, has launched in the territory, with Angeline Lodhia leading the charge.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins