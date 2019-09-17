Advertisers should rediscover the lost art of capitalising on adstock theory, according to InSkin Media's APAC GM.
The GM of Inskin Media argues against the received wisdom that OOH is for brand-building while digital is not. The problem, she asserts, is the industry selling itself short.
To attract and hold attention amid ad clutter, start with a time-tested devotion to engaging the pattern-matching instincts of human beings.
It’s time for the industry to re-think the meaning of engagement online.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins