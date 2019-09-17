Angeline Lodhia

How this one lesson from TV can make your digital budget work harder
Advertising
Sep 17, 2019
Angeline Lodhia

How this one lesson from TV can make your digital ...

Advertisers should rediscover the lost art of capitalising on adstock theory, according to InSkin Media's APAC GM.

What can online advertising companies learn from out-of-home?
Advertising
Aug 28, 2019
Angeline Lodhia

What can online advertising companies learn from ...

The GM of Inskin Media argues against the received wisdom that OOH is for brand-building while digital is not. The problem, she asserts, is the industry selling itself short.

Time to bring back the matching luggage?
Advertising
May 7, 2019
Angeline Lodhia

Time to bring back the matching luggage?

To attract and hold attention amid ad clutter, start with a time-tested devotion to engaging the pattern-matching instincts of human beings.

Creativity the key to capturing scarce attention online
Advertising
Dec 4, 2018
Angeline Lodhia

Creativity the key to capturing scarce attention online

It’s time for the industry to re-think the meaning of engagement online.

