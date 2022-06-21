Marketing News
Alison Weissbrot
Jun 21, 2022

Industry leaders announce coalition to fight bias in adtech

Cannes Lions 2022: Delta Air Lines, WPP, The 4A’s, the IAB, the Ad Council and other industry leaders back IBM in delivering an open source toolkit that enables the industry to use AI to mitigate bias in ad tech.

Industry leaders announce coalition to fight bias in adtech

A year ago, IBM Watson Advertising launched a research initiative to understand and mitigate unintended bias in digital advertising using artificial intelligence. In January 2022 the results of that research revealed that, while unwanted bias in advertising is prevalent, AI can be used as an effective tool to alleviate it.

Now, in an effort to rally industry participation around the issue, IBM is joining forces with an industry coalition of leaders to pledge their commitment to generating awareness around the issue — and driving action.

At the Cannes Lions Festival of International Creativity on Monday (June 20), IBM announced that Delta Air Lines, WPP, The 4A’s, the IAB and The Ad Council have pledged their support to mitigate bias in advertising, recognising it as an industry-wide issue.

“I don’t think any of us should be precious about DEIB. We all need to share our learnings and make sure we’re driving change across the industry,” Marla Kaplowitz, CEO and president of the 4A’s, told Campaign US. “The pledge is a way to not only acknowledge that bias exists, but also that we are going to work as much as we can to unearth bias, talk to clients about it, and while we’ll never fully eradicate it, make sure we’re aware of biases and try to reduce them.”

IBM also released a free Advertising Toolkit for AI Fairness 360, an open-sourced product that includes 75 “fairness” metrics and 13 ready-made algorithms and sample code to help companies identify bias in digital ads.

WPP-owned media agency Mindshare has been using the toolkit in three areas: locating bias in existing audience strategies, mitigating bias in data science applications and validating that curtailing bias has an impact on business outcomes, said Brian DeCicco, U.S. chief data strategy and analytics officer at Mindshare.

“If we can execute campaigns with bias mitigation strategies in place, can we prove that fairness and performance can coexist?” he said. “Can we not only demonstrate [that eliminating bias] doesn’t negatively impact campaigns, but that it actually will also drive greater outcomes in the long term?”

One common practice at high risk for bias that Mindshare has been examining, for instance, is using historical data to create audience segments and predict future outcomes.

“If there is inherent bias in those datasets — if they skew toward one population vs. another — those biases can be perpetuated in modeling, and then you have humans injecting their own biases into the data science process,” DeCicco said.

IBM’s initial research into bias, released in January, was based on a test on The Ad Council’s “It’s Up To You” vaccine education awareness campaign that analyzed 10 million impressions over 108 creative variations to uncover biases. According to a white paper IBM released on the study, the AI found biases in the campaign against people with lower levels of education.

For now, IBM’s research and algorithms focus on age and gender bias as proxy characteristics. But as more industry players join the cause, it hopes to expand its research and tools to all forms of bias.

 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Cannes Lions 2022: All the APAC winners
Advertising
Jun 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2022: All the APAC winners

Cannes Lions 2022: Despite India’s outperformance, APAC’s metal count dives
Advertising
Jun 29, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

Cannes Lions 2022: Despite India’s outperformance, ...

Dentsu Creative Bengaluru wins agency of the year at Cannes Lions 2022
News
Jun 25, 2022
Gideon Spanier

Dentsu Creative Bengaluru wins agency of the year ...

Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Creative India wins third Grand Prix
Advertising
Jun 24, 2022
Campaign India Team

Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Creative India wins third ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
17 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.