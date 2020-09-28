Advertising Marketing Media PR
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Indian marketers and agencies change same-sex, live-in partner benefits in push for inclusion

Mondelez India is the most recent company to offer mediclaim policy benefits to live-in partners; while DDB Mudra Group and Dentsu offer insurance benefits to same-sex partners. Other agencies may follow suit.

Mondelez India offers group mediclaim benefits to live-in partners as well as spouses.
Mondelez India offers group mediclaim benefits to live-in partners as well as spouses.
Mondelez India has announced a policy makeover by extending its group mediclaim policy to cover live-in partners. From January 2021 onwards, this policy will also cover the adoptive and dependent children of the domestic partners.
 
The HR policy changes follows the company's extension of group mediclaim benefits to same-sex partners earlier this year.
 
Deepak Iyer, India president of Mondelēz International, said, “At Mondelez India we are committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace culture, that enables all colleagues to be themselves and achieve their full potential. We are constantly reflecting on the changing needs of our evolving workforce to further liberate and empower them, and the extension of our group mediclaim policy to cover live-in partners is a testimony to those efforts. We believe our long-standing commitment to our colleagues, culture and community will help deliver stronger business performance while enabling us to live our purpose, as we lead the future of snacking.”
 
Mahalakshmi R, director – human resources, Mondelez India, added, “At Mondelez India, diversity and inclusion has always been at the heart of our policy evolution and today, we are very proud to take yet another progressive step and roll-out the extension of our group mediclaim policy for live-in partners in addition to adoptive and dependent children of the domestic partners. This comes after we announced a similar policy re-modeling for same-sex partners earlier this year. This further encourages colleagues to bring their true colours to work and respects everyone’s diverse perspectives #MAKEITUniquelyYours.”  
 
Agency picture
 
Indian advertising agencies are also pressing for a need for change in its HR policies as diversity and inclusion continues to be a talkpoint in the fraternity.
 
Earlier this month, DDB Mudra had announced a change in its HR policy. The change saw inclusion of same-sex spousal medical insurance. The policy change also included medical insurance provided for an employee's live-in partners.
 
The agency was said to be the first to enter this within the agency space in India, but Dentsu Aegis Network claims that the network has had this in place since July 2019. According to a statement, the policy is applicable to same sex partners and same-sex parents of employees of the network.
 
While Dentsu and DDB have this in place, other agencies are looking to follow their path.
 
The MullenLowe Lintas Group stated that they are working on aspects of inclusivity policies and are currently in discussion about the same-sex spouse insurance policy. This however, hasn’t been implemented yet but the agency hopes to do the same soon.
 
Havas Group India also currently doesn't have this in place. The group is in the process of putting out a policy renewal and will be exploring adding this to their insurance policy.
 
WPP also does not yet have such a policy in place right now, but is currently considering it according to a statement from its HR team. 

 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

1 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

2 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

4 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

5 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

6 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

8 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

Toyota, Dentsu to launch joint venture focused on automotive marketing

9 Toyota, Dentsu to launch joint venture focused on automotive marketing

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

10 All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

Related Articles

DDB Mudra Group shakes up management
Advertising
Dec 19, 2018
Campaign India Team

DDB Mudra Group shakes up management

The new frontiers of inclusion
Advertising
Apr 22, 2020
Ali Hanan

The new frontiers of inclusion

WFA unveils advertiser guide on diversity and inclusion
Marketing
Apr 22, 2020
Simon Gwynn

WFA unveils advertiser guide on diversity and inclusion

Bumble celebrates lockdown love
Advertising
Jul 20, 2020
Campaign India Team

Bumble celebrates lockdown love

Just Published

Aqilliz-BritePool: A blockchain-enabled cookieless ad targeting solution
Advertising
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Aqilliz-BritePool: A blockchain-enabled cookieless ...

The companies announce a joint solution—which will be initially rolled out in Asia Pacific, Europe and the US—that promises privacy-compliant user identification with an immutable record of consent and data transactions.

Lessons from three agile, tech-based Asian businesses
Marketing
3 hours ago
Benedict Gordon

Lessons from three agile, tech-based Asian businesses

Superunion's Asia CEO finds inspiration in WeLab, Grab and Tencent Music, and believes global businesses can learn a lot from how Asian tech leaders are using imagination and instinct to navigate through the pandemic.

Porsche and Coke let fans hear the roar of engines despite race postponement
The Work
4 hours ago
Carol Huang

Porsche and Coke let fans hear the roar of engines ...

The postponement of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia hasn't stopped Porsche and Coca-Cola from releasing co-branded cans and a cross-promotional campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai.

Hopeless gamers get secret help from a pro, thanks to Maximus sportsdrink
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

Hopeless gamers get secret help from a pro, thanks ...

For the launch of a drink designed for gamers, Frucor Suntory and Clemenger BBDO Sydney helped perennial losers 'unsuck', thanks to a little surreptitious help from a pro.