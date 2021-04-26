Advertising Marketing Data News
India, China to lead global FMCG adspend through 2023

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Global FMCG adspend is set for 4.4% annual growth, but will need until 2023 to match 2019 levels, according to a forecast from Zenith.

Source: Business Intelligence: Food and Drink, published by Zenith. The report includes 12 markets (Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the US) that account for 73% of total global adspend. 

  • Total FMCG adspend slumped 11% in 2020. It will only exceed 2019 levels in 2023, hitting US$30.3 billion.
  • Zenith forecasts that FMCG digital adspend will increase from US$12.3 billion in 2020 to US$14.9 billion in 2023, with its share of adspend rising from 46% to 49%.
  • Chinese FMCG brands spent 71% of their budgets on digital advertising in 2020, compared to a 46% global average.
  • Excluding China, FMCG brands spent 52% of their 2020 budgets on television.
