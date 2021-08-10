News
Staff Reporters
4 hours ago

IAS acquires CTV platform Publica for $220 million

IAS is accelerating its strategy in this segment, to help publishers better monetise their video programming across CTV devices.

IAS acquires CTV platform Publica for $220 million

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has acquired Publica, a connected TV advertising platform, in a cash and stock transaction valued at $220 million. With this acquisition, IAS is accelerating its strategy in this segment, to help publishers better monetise their video programming across CTV devices, while building new tools to provide advertisers with transparency into the quality of this inventory.

Publica delivers over three billion ads on CTV every month. Publica co-founder and CEO, Ben Antier, now will report to IAS CEO Lisa Utzschneider. The Publica brand will become part of IAS’ product portfolio.

eMarketer estimates that advertisers will invest over $13.4 billion into CTV this year, growing to surpass $24.7 billion by 2024. Publica connects supply-side platforms to unique CTV inventory, and helps increase publisher yield. Through the acquisition, IAS’s CTV offerings will now include Publica’s unified auction, over-the-top (OTT) header bidding for programmatic buying, audience management, campaign management, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), ad pod automation, and advanced analytics.

This acquisition expands IAS’s current CTV capabilities, which include the industry's first CTV verification solution for global invalid traffic (IVT) and viewability across programmatic and direct buying on all apps and providers. IAS plans to introduce a brand safety and suitability solution for CTV advertisers and publishers in the coming months, bolstered by Publica’s existing platform and CTV content data.

“Advanced data and technology will fuel the future of addressable CTV advertising," says Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "Now video publishers can increase their revenue, and in the future we will help advertisers with a trusted way to measure the results of their growing CTV budgets."

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

2 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021: Final deadline extended by one week

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

4 Staging a comeback

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

5 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

6 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

7 Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

8 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

9 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to drive better creative output

10 Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to improve creative

Related Articles

IAS explains ad verification in manga style
Advertising
May 13, 2021
Staff Reporters

IAS explains ad verification in manga style

DoubleVerify uncovers another record-breaking CTV fraud scheme
Advertising
Feb 2, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

DoubleVerify uncovers another record-breaking CTV ...

Admix partners IAS to offer 'first ever' third-party verification for in-game ads
Advertising
May 5, 2021
Omar Oakes

Admix partners IAS to offer 'first ever' third-party...

IAS launches globally accredited training for digital ad verification
Digital
Mar 23, 2021
Staff Reporters

IAS launches globally accredited training for ...

Just Published

Media by Mother hires Julie Lee as COO
Media
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Media by Mother hires Julie Lee as COO

Lee replaces Will Heins, who was a founding partner and COO at the agency before leaving to join You & Mr Jones media.

Don't wait for a bereavement before you switch off from work
Marketing
5 hours ago
Gen Kobayashi

Don't wait for a bereavement before you switch off ...

The CSO of Engine reflects on the importance of properly unplugging.

Campaign AI M&A watch: Global deals up 22% in H1 as private equity confidence grows
Marketing
5 hours ago
James Kesner

Campaign AI M&A watch: Global deals up 22% in H1 as ...

There were 369 marketing deals in first half of 2021.

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign
Marketing
5 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Designed by Droga5, the campaign aims to target its growing men’s user base, international markets, and younger Gen Z audience.