Adtech experts on why IAS purchased Publica and the future of CTV measurement
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Industry pros discuss the incentives behind the union of Integral Ad Science and Publica, its potential to shape the future of measurement, and challenges to overcome.

IAS acquires CTV platform Publica for $220 million
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

IAS is accelerating its strategy in this segment, to help publishers better monetise their video programming across CTV devices.

