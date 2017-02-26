Search
20 hours ago
Adtech experts on why IAS purchased Publica and the future of CTV measurement
Industry pros discuss the incentives behind the union of Integral Ad Science and Publica, its potential to shape the future of measurement, and challenges to overcome.
2 days ago
IAS acquires CTV platform Publica for $220 million
IAS is accelerating its strategy in this segment, to help publishers better monetise their video programming across CTV devices.
