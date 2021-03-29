Digital Marketing Analysis News
Mariah Cooper
1 day ago

How Spotify mastered marketing to artists

Spotify for Artists offers a suite of tools to help creators at every stage of their career.

How Spotify mastered marketing to artists

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming apps for listeners, but the platform also wants to be a hub for emerging artists. 

The app has attracted 345 million active users as of February and projects it will grow to over 400 million by the end of 2021. 

Spotify offers a free, ad-supported tier and a premium, ad-free membership for a monthly fee. Spotify’s Wrapped has also become an annual staple for users, offering cumulative stats on people’s personal listening habits. 

As consumption continues to increase, the platform wanted to ramp up marketing efforts for Spotify for Artists, a digital toolbox to help musicians share their music and connect with fans. The platform launched in a limited beta form in 2015 and expanded the offering to all artists in 2017. 

Spotify for Artists became even more crucial amid the pandemic. Artists’ incomes took a hit when live music and touring was put on pause, leading many to wonder how they would make their next paycheck. 

“The team dropped everything they were working on and started building some tools to help artists during this time,” Sam Duboff, director of creator product and brand marketing at Spotify, told Campaign US

Spotify began offering artists the ability to list virtual events on the platform. Spotify for Artists also launched the Artist Fundraising Pick, a feature that enables artists to spotlight a fundraising destination. Artists could ask fans to help raise money to support themselves, their bands and their crews on their Spotify artist profile via Cash App, GoFundMe or PayPal. 

The streaming platform continued to release new tools to help artists expand their fanbase. 

Spotify Promo Cards help artists create custom assets for songs, albums and artist profiles that can be shared on social media. Another feature includes Marquee, a campaign tool that targets people based on taste profiles. Spotify will recommend a card to listeners who have shown interest in the same genre of music and link them to an artist’s latest release. More than 15% of people who see a Marquee stream the release within two weeks, according to Spotify. 

Other features include Canvas, a looping visual that plays in the background of any track to help artists share their vision with fans, and playlist pitching, which helps artists get their tracks on Spotify’s playlists. Spotify for Artists will also expand into 25 languages later this year. 

Spotify targeted artists directly in its spot celebrating the Best New Artists nominees at the 2021 Grammy Awards. The campaign shared the message that Spotify for Artists is a useful tool for every artist from the amateur to the A-list Grammy winner. 

“We're focused on providing access to those same opportunities for artists at every stage of their career, whether they're just getting started, or they're Grammy nominated,” Duboff said. “Telling the story of how Spotify for Artists can help your career, connect with fans and build a fan base was a really powerful way to showcase that and celebrate the nominees at the same time. A lot of the [nominees] use Spotify for Artists and can inspire other artists.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

3 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

4 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

6 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

7 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

9 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Related Articles

Spotify launches an audience network for music and podcasts
Media
Feb 23, 2021
Mariah Cooper

Spotify launches an audience network for music and ...

Southeast Asian artists pimp up sneakers for Asics
Marketing
Oct 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Southeast Asian artists pimp up sneakers for Asics

AAMI's geo-targeted ads keep drivers safe via Spotify
Advertising
Mar 14, 2019
Ad Nut

AAMI's geo-targeted ads keep drivers safe via Spotify

Spotify says there’s more to life than music
Digital
Sep 18, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Spotify says there’s more to life than music

Just Published

Guy Kawasaki's 10-point pandemic prescription for marketers
Marketing
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Guy Kawasaki's 10-point pandemic prescription for ...

The brand evangelist lists measures for brands—ranging from durability to shelving under-performing businesses and products—to survive as the pandemic rattles on.

VW accidentally upstages own rebrand with premature press release
Marketing
2 hours ago
Aleda Stam

VW accidentally upstages own rebrand with premature ...

Someone at the automotive brand hit “publish” a month too soon.

Bake against the machine: Maltesers partners Google Cloud to create AI cakes
Digital
2 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Bake against the machine: Maltesers partners Google ...

Computer-generated recipe tested against dessert by Bake Off’s Peter Sawkins.

White Ops rebrands to Human
Advertising
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

White Ops rebrands to Human

Cybersecurity firm said in October that its name perpetuated a toxic association of good and bad with colour and race, and has chosen a new name that "more authentically represents its values."